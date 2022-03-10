Women’s History Month: Amanda Villarreal

By Chara

Entrepreneur looks to spark a better version of women in the community

Entrepreneur Amanda Villarreal’s current job is a world away from her first job.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Villarreal came with her family to the United States at age 5. The family was “very poor,” she said.

“We came to the United States and got settled in California,” she said. “We lived in a trailer, and I was helping my parents to pick up grapes,” Villarreal said.

Eventually, Villarreal’s family settled in the Kansas City area. She graduated from Olathe North High School, becoming the first in her family to graduate from high school.

Villarreal then attended Brown Mackie College, where she studied to be a paralegal. Deciding to go into management, she earned a bachelor’s degree in management at Friends University and an MBA at Baker University.

“I saw a big opportunity and I decided to do more,” Villarreal said.

After working in the corporate world, Villarreal started her company, PLEX Capital, in 2019. The company provides “the cash flow based on the receivables of … work completed,” she said.

Villarreal, a single mother of two boys and the owner of a dog, takes pride in being Latina.

“There is a sense of being original,” she said. “I work in a world that is male white-dominant. I feel the moment they interact with me they feel at home. I think that being original and authentic was brought to me for being Latina. There is (a) sense of authenticity and I embrace it to the fullest.”

That authenticity, along with “originality,” have helped Villarreal succeed, she said.

“I bring something to the table that people have not experienced that was given to me because of my ethnicity,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal also attributes her success in part to her role models, who include Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, Tony Robbins and Warren Buffett.

“I didn’t have any mentors, but I selected my mentors through podcasts, books and YouTube,” she said.

Villarreal also attributes her success to her faith and the Bible.

“Anyone who decides to have success has to have the Bible,” she said. “It gives you guidance, vision, makes you more human. It gives you wisdom and shows you how to find the wisdom.”

Villarreal hopes to inspire people with her success story.

“It is a hope for me that someone who reads this becomes a better version (of themselves),” she said.

She advices women to do not think less of themselves.

“I think that it has to do … (with) how you show up,” she said. “If you show up knowing that you deserve what you bring to the table, you will be treated like that.”

Emprendedora busca despertar una mejor versión de la mujer en la comunidad

El trabajo actual de la empresaria Amanda Villarreal está a un mundo de distancia de su primer trabajo.

Nacida en Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, Villarreal llegó con su familia a Estados Unidos a los 5 años. Su familia era “muy pobre”, dijo.

“Vinimos a Estados Unidos y nos instalamos en California”, dijo. “Vivíamos en un tráiler y yo ayudaba a mis padres a recoger uvas”, dijo.

Eventualmente, la familia de Villarreal se mudó al área de Kansas City. Se graduó de Olathe North High School, convirtiéndose en la primera de su familia en graduarse de la escuela secundaria.

Villarreal luego asistió a Brown Mackie College, donde estudió para ser asistente legal. Al decidir dedicarse a la administración, obtuvo una licenciatura en administración en Friends University y una maestría en administración de empresas en Baker University.

“Vi una gran oportunidad y decidí hacer más”, dijo Villarreal.

Después de trabajar en el mundo corporativo, Villarreal fundó su empresa, PLEX Capital, en 2019. La empresa brinda “el flujo de efectivo basado en las cuentas por cobrar de… un trabajo terminado”, dijo.

Villarreal, madre soltera de dos niños y dueña de un perro, se enorgullece de ser latina.

“Hay una sensación de ser original”, dijo. “Trabajo en un mundo en el que predominan los hombres blancos. Siento que en el momento en que interactúan conmigo se sienten como en casa. Creo que ser original y auténtica me lo trajo el ser latina. Hay (un) sentido de autenticidad y lo acepto al máximo”.

Esa autenticidad, junto con la “originalidad”, han ayudado al Villarreal a tener éxito, dijo.

“Traigo algo a la mesa que la gente no ha experimentado y que me fue dado por mi origen étnico”, dijo.

Villarreal también atribuye su éxito en parte a sus modelos a seguir, que incluyen a Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, Tony Robbins y Warren Buffett.

“No tuve ningún mentor, pero seleccioné a mis mentores a través de podcasts, libros y YouTube”, dijo.

También atribuye su éxito a su fe y a la Biblia.

“Cualquiera que decida tener éxito tiene que tener la Biblia”, dijo. “Te da orientación, visión, te hace más humano. Te da sabiduría y te muestra cómo encontrar la sabiduría”.

Villarreal espera inspirar a la gente con su historia de éxito.

“Es una esperanza para mí que alguien que lea esto se convierta en una mejor versión (de sí mismo)”, dijo.

Ella aconseja a las mujeres que no piensen menos de sí mismas.

“Creo que tiene que ver… (con) cómo te presentas”, dijo. “Si te presentas sabiendo que te mereces lo que traes a la mesa, serás tratado así”.