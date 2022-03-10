Women’s History Month: Isabel Gutierrez

By Tere Siqueira

Women’s History Month: Gutierrez fights to meet families’ needs

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Isabel Gutierrez, who has dedicated her life to advocating for Hispanic children and families.

Gutierrez works in early childhood education and provides families referrals to resources to meet their families’ needs. Some of her work includes collaborating with the School District on The Migrant Program, a program that ensures students and parents have the supplies to support their children to graduate; and her work with KidsTLC, where she leads a Spanish-speaking parenting class.

Gutierrez’s work with families to ensure they get equal opportunities to succeed academically and otherwise stems in part from her own experiences in education.

“When I lived in Mexico, … I wanted to become a teacher,” Gutierrez said. “That was my goal since I was a little girl; and then when we moved here, that dream was, like, out. In my mind, it didn’t seem possible. But I was able to go to college and graduate with the support of so many people – family, friends, teachers and everybody. That was the moment that I was meeting the dream I had lost as a little girl.”

That passion also stems from the struggles Gutierrez’s family experienced growing up.

“All my family are very humanitarian and very helpful to others,” she said. “And I think it has a lot to do with the bravery of our parents had (when they) decided to bring us here and kind of something that we would have never thought (of) or learned if we would … (have stayed) in our home country.”

Gutierrez also regularly volunteers with several groups whenever she sees a need not being met. And she educates herself to help meet those needs. For example, she got certified to teach a class that would get Spanish-speaking baby-sitters licensed.

“There was no way that they could become licensed, even if they wanted to,” said Gutierrez, who is bilingual. “After knocking on doors and licensing everything, they agreed to let us teach the class in Spanish. I want it for them to hear the class in their native language. So I went through a lot of training because no one was willing to teach it. And I said, ‘Then teach me and I (will) do it.’”

Gutierrez’s desire to be certified to teach the class is shaped around the idea that “not speaking the (English) language should not be a punishment” and that Hispanics should “be equipped to protect and provide for our families,” she said.

Gutierrez has volunteered in other ways, such as offering to teach a class with the Olathe Fire Department through its Community Emergency Response Team.

In observance of March as Women’s History Month, Gutierrez advises Latinas that asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. Once we can help ourselves, we can help others endure, she said.

Gutiérrez lucha por defender las necesidades de las familias

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho homenajeadas de este año es Isabel Gutiérrez, quien ha dedicado su vida a defender a los niños y las familias hispanas.

Gutiérrez trabaja en la educación de los niños y brinda referencias a las familias sobre recursos para las necesidades de sus familias. Parte de su trabajo incluye la colaboración con el Distrito Escolar en el Programa Migrante, un programa que asegura que los estudiantes y los padres tengan los útiles necesarios para ayudar a sus hijos a graduarse; y su trabajo con KidsTLC, donde dirige una clase para padres de habla hispana.

El trabajo de Gutiérrez con las familias para garantizar que tengan igualdad de oportunidades para tener éxito académico y de otra manera se deriva en parte de sus propias experiencias en educación.

“Cuando vivía en México… quería ser maestra”, dijo Gutiérrez. “Ese fue mi objetivo desde que era una niña y luego, cuando nos mudamos aquí, ese sueño parecía imposible. En mi mente, no parecía viable. Pero pude ir a la universidad y graduarme con el apoyo de tanta gente: familia, amigos, maestros y todos. Ese fue el momento en que me encontré con el sueño que había desechado cuando era niña”.

Esa pasión también se deriva de las luchas que la familia de Gutiérrez experimentó al crecer.

“Toda mi familia es muy humanitaria y muy servicial con los demás”, dijo. “Y creo que tiene mucho que ver con la valentía de nuestros padres cuando decidieron traernos aquí y algo que nunca hubiéramos pensado o aprendido si nos hubiésemos quedado en nuestro país de origen”.

Gutiérrez también se ofrece regularmente como voluntaria con varios grupos cada vez que ve que existe una necesidad. Y ella se educa a sí misma para ayudar a satisfacer esas necesidades. Un ejemplo de esto es cuando se certificó para enseñar una clase que otorgaría licencias para niñeras de habla hispana.

“No había forma de que pudieran obtener una licencia, incluso si quisieran”, dijo Gutiérrez, quien es bilingüe. “Después de tocar puertas y conseguir licencias para todo, accedieron a dejarnos dar la clase en español. Quiero que escuchen la clase en su lengua materna. Entonces pasé por mucho entrenamiento porque nadie estaba dispuesto a enseñarlo. Y dije: ‘Entonces enséñame y yo lo haré’”.

El deseo de Gutiérrez de obtener la certificación para enseñar la clase se basa en la idea de que “no hablar el idioma (inglés) no debería ser un castigo” y que los hispanos deberían “estar equipados para proteger y mantener a nuestras familias.

Gutiérrez se ha ofrecido como voluntaria de otras maneras, como cuando se ofreció a enseñar una clase con el Departamento de Bomberos de Olathe a través de su Equipo de Respuesta a Emergencias Comunitarias.

En celebración de marzo como el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Gutiérrez quiere que las latinas apena que pedir ayuda es una fortaleza, no una debilidad. La mujer dijo que una vez que logramos ayudarnos a nosotros mismos, podemos ayudar a otros.