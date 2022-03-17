Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) to Close Mass COVID Vaccination and Testing Site on March 30

March 15, 2022 – (KANSAS CITY, KS) – The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) announced today that it will be closing its COVID mass vaccination and testing site at the former Kmart building at 7836 State Avenue on March 30, 2022. The last day for COVID-19 testing at the site will be Wednesday, March 30. The last day for vaccinations at the site will be Friday, March 25.

“The first COVID vaccine dose was administered at the Kmart facility on December 23, 2020,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer for the UGPHD. “When the Kmart facility first opened, it was one of the only places in the State of Kansas administering COVID vaccinations. Now, however, the vaccines are much more accessible, and Wyandotte County residents have many choices about where to go to get vaccinated or tested, throughout the community.”

Where to Get Vaccinated

There are several alternative ways in which Wyandotte county residents can get their free COVID vaccinations and COVID testing, including:

• COVID vaccines are available by appointment only for anyone five years and older at the UGPHD department at 619 Ann Avenue in KCK.

o Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (913) 573-8855 to make an appointment.

o Booster shots for those 12 and older are also available at the UGPHD.

oVaccine hours at the UGPHD will be extended in April. More details will be announced later this month.

• Find other COVID vaccination sites at vaccines.gov.

Find additional information at WycoVaccines.org.

Where to Get Tested

• For COVID Testing locations please visit www.wycokck.org/covid-19 and click on “COVID-19 Test Info.”

• Additional testing locations can also be found by visiting https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.

• Now residents can order two sets of 4 free COVID At-Home test by visiting COVIDTests.gov. Anyone who ordered their first set of tests before March 7, 2022, can now order a second set.

The UGPHD encourages Wyandotte County residents to watch social media for updates on pop-up vaccination and testing events throughout the community. They can do this by visiting the UGPHD Facebook and Twitter pages (@UGHealthDept) for the latest information.

It’s still important to get tested and vaccinated!

According to the CDC’s county-by-county online database, which evaluates several metrics to determine each county’s current COVID community level, Wyandotte County has a “HIGH” level of community COVID-19. The CDC recommends the following guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID in our community:

• Wear a mask indoors in public

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

• Get tested if you have symptoms

• Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

The Importance of the Kmart Facility

The mass vaccination and testing facility at the former Kmart site has been an important tool for the UGPHD in combatting the spread of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County. Some statistics about the work done at the Kmart vaccination and testing site:

• As of March 10, 2022 there have been 90,477 doses administered at Kmart since it first opened in December 23, 2020.

• cross all of the UGPHD’s vaccination sites (which includes the Kmart facility, the Armory, the former Best Buy location in the Legends, the UGPHD site at 619 Ann Avenue and all vaccinations administered by the Mobile Vaccination Unit), there have been 148,020 doses administered and 70,380 people vaccinated, from December 23, 2020 to date.

For more information and latest statistics on the status of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County, visit WycoVaccines.org.

El Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD) cerrará el 30 de marzo el sitio de vacunación y pruebas masivas contra el COVID

El Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció que cerrará su sitio de prueba y vacunación masiva de COVID en el antiguo edificio de Kmart en 7836 State Avenue el 30 de marzo de 2022. El último día para las pruebas de COVID-19 en el sitio será el miércoles 30 de marzo. El último día para las vacunas en el sitio será el viernes 25 de marzo.

“La primera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID se administró en las instalaciones de Kmart el 23 de diciembre de 2020”, dijo el Dr. Allen Greiner, director médico del UGPHD. “Cuando las instalaciones de Kmart se abrieron por primera vez, era uno de los únicos lugares en el estado de Kansas que administraba vacunas contra el COVID. Ahora, sin embargo, las vacunas son mucho más accesibles y los residentes del condado de Wyandotte tienen muchas opciones sobre dónde ir para vacunarse o hacerse la prueba en toda la comunidad”.

Dónde vacunarse

Hay varias formas alternativas en las que los residentes del condado de Wyandotte pueden obtener sus vacunas y pruebas de COVID gratuitas, que incluyen:

*Las vacunas COVID están disponibles sólo con cita previa para cualquier persona de cinco años o más en el departamento del UGPHD en 619 Ann Avenue en KCK.

—Las citas están disponibles de lunes a jueves de 9 a.m. a 4 p.m. Llame al (913) 573-8855 para hacer una cita.

—Las vacunas de refuerzo para mayores de 12 años también están disponibles en el UGPHD.

—En abril se ampliará el horario de vacunación en el UGPHD. Se anunciarán más detalles a finales de este mes.

*Encuentre otros sitios de vacunación contra el COVID en vacunas.gov.

Encuentre información adicional en WycoVaccines.org.

Dónde hacerse la prueba

*Para conocer los lugares de prueba de COVID, visite www.wycokck.org/covid-19 y haga clic en “COVID-19 Test Info”.

*También se pueden encontrar ubicaciones de prueba adicionales visitando https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.

*Ahora los residentes pueden solicitar dos juegos de 4 pruebas gratuitas de COVID en el hogar visitando COVIDTests.gov. Cualquiera que haya pedido su primer conjunto de pruebas antes del 7 de marzo de 2022, ahora puede solicitar un segundo conjunto.

El UGPHD alienta a los residentes del condado de Wyandotte a mirar las redes sociales para obtener actualizaciones sobre eventos emergentes de vacunación y pruebas en toda la comunidad. Pueden hacerlo visitando las páginas de Facebook y Twitter del UGPHD (@UGHealthDept) para obtener la información más reciente.

¡Todavía es importante hacerse la prueba y vacunarse!

Según la base de datos en línea condado por condado de los CDC, que evalúa varias métricas para determinar el nivel comunitario actual de COVID de cada condado, el condado de Wyandotte tiene un nivel “ALTO” de COVID-19 comunitario. El CDC recomienda las siguientes pautas para ayudar a detener la propagación de COVID en nuestra comunidad:

*Use una máscara en lugares públicos.

*Manténgase al día con las vacunas COVID-19.

*Hágase la prueba si tiene síntomas.

*Es posible que se necesiten precauciones adicionales para las personas en alto riesgo de enfermedad grave.

La importancia de las instalaciones de Kmart

La instalación de vacunación y pruebas masivas en el antiguo sitio de Kmart ha sido una herramienta importante para el UGPHD en la lucha contra la propagación de COVID-19 en el condado de Wyandotte. Algunas estadísticas sobre el trabajo realizado en el sitio de vacunación y pruebas de Kmart:

*Al 10 de marzo de 2022, se han administrado 90,477 dosis en Kmart desde que abrió por primera vez el 23 de diciembre de 2020.

*En todos los sitios de vacunación del UGPHD (que incluyen las instalaciones de Kmart, Armory, la antigua ubicación de Best Buy en Legends, el sitio del UGPHD en 619 Ann Avenue y todas las vacunas administradas por la Unidad Móvil de Vacunación), ha habido 148,020 dosis administrados y 70,380 personas vacunadas, desde el 23 de diciembre de 2020 a la fecha.

Para obtener más información y las últimas estadísticas sobre el estado de COVID-19 en el condado de Wyandotte, visite WycoVaccines.org.