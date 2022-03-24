Cafe Corazon opens new location

By Tere Siqueira

Cafe Corazon has a second location.

The coffee shop, which opened its first location at 1721 Westport Road in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westport area, has opened its latest shop in the Crossroads Arts District, also in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 4, Cafe Corazon staged a grand opening for the 110 Southwest Blvd. location.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City; artist booths, presented by the Latino Arts Foundation; a blessing by the Kansas City Indian Center; and free tamales from the Tamale Kitchen.

Owners Miel Castagna-Herrera, Curtis Herrera and Dulcinea Herrera opened the Westport location in September 2019 as part of their mission of maintaining their cultural pride. In keeping with the owners’ mission, the coffee shop’s diverse flavors, art and ambiance draw inspiration from their Latin heritage. Castagna-Herrera’s father, Alberto Jose Castagna, grew up in the heart of Buenos Aires and left Argentina for the United States. Felipa and Aniseto Herrera came to the United States from Mexico in the 1930s to work on railroads and farms in western Kansas.

“(Cafe Corazon is a) reflection of our childhoods’ people, places and colors,” the chain’s website states.

In addition to honoring the owners’ heritage and attempting to serve up appealing gastronomic fare, the coffee spot chain works with area artists by incorporating the work of non-consumable items and decor into the design. Each location showcases murals from Latin artists Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo Alvarez that depict the community’s diversity and the business’ identity.

Keeping the farmers who produce their coffee in mind, the owners only serve artisanal coffee and espresso from Latin America roasted in Kansas City and premium organic, direct trade Yerba mate from South America. The owners use only products that meet the highest grade and fair trade standards, they said.

Cafe Corazon also offers tea, pastries and food.

For more information, visit www.cafecorazonkc.com.

Café Corazón abre nueva sucursal

Café Corazón tiene una segunda sucursal.

La cafetería, que abrió su primera ubicación en 1721 Westport Road en Kansas City, área de Westport en Missouri, abrió su más reciente sucursal en Crossroads Arts District, también en Kansas City, Missouri. El 4 de marzo, Café Corazón organizó una gran inauguración para el 110 Southwest Blvd.

El evento contó con una ceremonia de inauguración por parte de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Greater Kansas City; puestos de artistas, presentados por Latino Arts Foundation; una bendición del Kansas City Indian Center; y tamales gratis de Tamales Kitchen.

Los propietarios Miel Castagna-Herrera, Curtis Herrera y Dulcinea Herrera abrieron la ubicación de Westport en septiembre de 2019 como parte de su misión de mantener su orgullo cultural. De acuerdo con la misión de los propietarios, los diversos sabores, el arte y el ambiente de la cafetería se inspiran en su herencia latina. El padre de Castagna-Herrera, Alberto José Castagna, creció en el corazón de Buenos Aires y se fue de Argentina a los Estados Unidos. Felipa y Aniseto Herrera llegaron a los Estados Unidos desde México en la década de 1930 para trabajar en ferrocarriles y granjas en el oeste de Kansas.

“Café Corazón es un reflejo de la gente, los lugares y los colores de nuestra infancia”, afirma el sitio web de la cadena.

Además de honrar el legado de los propietarios e intentar servir platos gastronómicos atractivos, la cadena de cafeterías trabaja con artistas del área al incorporar el trabajo de elementos no consumibles y decoración en el diseño. Cada ubicación exhibe los muurales de los artistas latinos Isaac Tapia y Rodrigo Álvarez que representan la diversidad de la comunidad y la identidad del negocio.

Teniendo en cuenta a los agricultores que producen su café, los propietarios sólo sirven café artesanal y expreso de América Latina tostados en Kansas City y yerba mate orgánica premium de comercio directo de América del Sur. Los propietarios afirman usar sólo productos que cumplen con los estándares de comercio justo y de la más alta calidad.

Café Corazón también ofrece té, pasteles y comida.

Para obtener más información, visite www.cafecorazonkc.com.