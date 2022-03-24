Women’s History Month: Ivonne Gutierrez

Women’s History Month: Gutierrez serves area families through daycare service

By Tere Siqueira

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Ivonne Gutierrez, who has dedicated her life to caring for children and supporting others.

Born in El Paso, Texas, raised in Mexico and a Kansas City area resident since 2003, Gutierrez runs Genesis Child Care & Home in Kansas City, Kansas. The family business resulted from necessity, she recalled.

A mother of three, Gutierrez struggled to find work that would pay enough to cover her costs for daycare, she said. She realized that taking care of other people’s children would allow her to earn money and take care of her own.

But for Gutierrez, it was a priority to dedicate herself to properly preparing to do the work correctly because starting a daycare meant looking over someone’s life and giving children a platform for the people they will be when they grow up, she said. Thus, she and her mother got certified. They received training in multiple areas during the certification process, including first aid, entrepreneurship and child development education skills. They also received help in registering the business, Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez has taken care of children for 10-plus years. In addition to her mother, who is her business partner, she is helped by her husband and children, she said.

In addition, Gutierrez has received support from the Head Start program. Head Start connects and partners with schools, childcare providers, state and local preschool initiatives, and other community service providers for families to help create integrated educational programs. Because of Head Start, Genesis can provide better education and have extra resources for the children, she said.

An admiration for immigrant mothers who have come to America and overcome challenges to seek better lives for themselves and their families helps drive Gutierrez’s business philosophy, she said. That is reflected by her efforts to keep Hispanic roots alive in the children who attend her daycare. Even after relocating, Gutierrez opted to settle in a Hispanic area to offer a quality place for children where Spanish is predominantly spoken. To help youngsters practice their Spanish, she speaks primarily to them in that language, she said.

An awareness of the relationship between toys and a child’s development is another influence on how Gutierrez does business.

“For a child to play with a baby doll gives them the attachment and compassion they need to be a good parent as an adult,” she said. “These are important things. You’re shaping their character and development, in the same way that a child loving you makes them feel comfortable and secure by making them learn.”

Gutierrez focuses not only on offering daycare services, but also supporting parents in multiple ways, she said. For example, she guides undocumented families to resources, including lawyers, healthcare access and food stamps.

“For me, helping others is paying back to those that did it for me,” Gutierrez explained. “I’m not looking to help others for financial remuneration. The way to pay me back is for them to help someone else as well. The parents come, and if they want to look for another daycare, I give them the information and resources they are looking for.”

In observance of Women’s History Month, Gutierrez advises Latinas to remember that “anything can be achieved.”

“You have to ask, and there is an opportunity for everyone,” she said. “Many people have come to this country for the American dream, and it is possible. We have to focus on our goals and take advantage of opportunities to get ahead. Never forget where you came from and who you are. That will drive you and make you a better person.”

Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Gutiérrez apoya a las familias del área a través del servicio de guardería

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho homenajeadas de este año es Ivonne Gutiérrez, quien ha dedicado su vida a cuidar niños y apoyar a los demás.

Nacida en El Paso, Texas, criada en México y residente del área de Kansas City desde 2003, Gutiérrez dirige Genesis Child Care & Home en Kansas City, Kansas. El negocio familiar surgió por una necesidad, recordó.

Gutiérrez, madre de tres hijos, luchó por encontrar un trabajo que pagara lo suficiente para cubrir los costos de la guardería. Se dio cuenta de que cuidar a los hijos de otras personas le permitiría ganar dinero y cuidar de los suyos.

Pero para Gutiérrez, era una prioridad dedicarse a prepararse adecuadamente para hacer el trabajo correctamente porque comenzar una guardería significaba revisar la vida de alguien y darles a los niños una plataforma para las personas que serán cuando crezcan. Así, ella y su madre se certificaron. Recibieron capacitación en múltiples áreas durante el proceso de certificación, incluidas habilidades de primeros auxilios, emprendimiento y educación para el desarrollo infantil. También recibieron ayuda para registrar el negocio, dijo Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez ha cuidado niños durante más de 10 años. Además de su madre, quien es su socia comercial, la ayudan su esposo e hijos, dijo.

Además, Gutiérrez ha recibido apoyo del programa Head Start. Head Start se conecta y se asocia con escuelas, proveedores de cuidado infantil, iniciativas preescolares estatales y locales y otros proveedores de servicios comunitarios para ayudar a crear programas educativos integrados para familias. Gracias a Head Start, Génesis puede brindar una mejor educación y tener recursos adicionales para los niños.

La admiración por las madres inmigrantes que han venido a Estados Unidos y superado los desafíos para buscar una vida mejor para ellas y sus familias ayuda a impulsar la filosofía comercial de Gutiérrez. Eso se refleja en sus esfuerzos por mantener vivas las raíces hispanas en los niños que asisten a su guardería. Incluso después de mudarse, Gutiérrez optó por establecerse en un área hispana para ofrecer un lugar de calidad para los niños donde se habla predominantemente español. Para ayudar a los niños a practicar su español, les habla principalmente en ese idioma, dijo.

El conocimiento de la relación entre los juguetes y el desarrollo de un niño es otra influencia en la forma en que Gutiérrez hace negocios.

“Que un niño juegue con una muñeco bebe les da el apego y la compasión que necesitan para ser buenos padres cuando sean adultos”, dijo. “Son cosas importantes. Estás moldeando su carácter y desarrollo, de la misma manera que un niño que te ama lo hace sentir cómodo y seguro al hacerlo aprender”.

Gutiérrez se enfoca no solo en ofrecer servicios de guardería, sino también en apoyar a los padres de varias maneras. Por ejemplo, guía a familias indocumentadas a recursos, incluyendo abogados, acceso a atención médica y cupones de alimentos.

“Para mí, ayudar a los demás es devolverle el favor a quienes lo hicieron por mí”, explicó Gutiérrez. “No estoy buscando ayudar a otros por una remuneración financiera. La forma de pagarme es que ayuden a alguien más también. Los padres vienen y si quieren buscar otra guardería, les doy la información y los recursos que están buscando”.

En conmemoración del Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Gutiérrez aconseja a las latinas que recuerden que “todo se puede lograr”.

“Hay que preguntar y hay una oportunidad para todos”, dijo. “Mucha gente ha venido a este país por el sueño americano, y es posible. Tenemos que enfocarnos en nuestras metas y aprovechar las oportunidades para salir adelante. Nunca olvides de dónde vienes y quién eres. Eso te impulsará y te hará una mejor persona”.