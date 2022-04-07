How to prevent child abuse

Commentary by Chara

Child abuse remains a serious problem in America.

According to statistics from the organization Childhelp, in the United States, an average of five children die every day from abuse and neglect. To prevent and/or stop child abuse, use the following tips:

*Know the signs: A child who is being abused is usually depressed, with fear of certain activities or adults, has difficulty trusting others and/or has socialization problems. Other signs include changes in sleep, poor hygiene, secrecy and changes in eating habits.

*Examine your behavior and your child’s behavior: If you notice any changes in his behavior, talk to him. It is important to verify that he is OK and identify the root problem of his change of behavior.

*Make your child feel comfortable: If your child tells you he is being abused, let him know he can trust you. Emphasize the need to tell the truth and support your child in reporting what happened to the authorities.

*Let them know their rights: Tell them it is important to know they are protected by the law and that there are actions they can take to ensure their rights are upheld.

*Educate yourself: Try to attend school events that address abuse prevention. If there are classes or mentoring programs, attend and learn about the multiple forms of abuse.

*Avoid disciplining your child when you are upset: Take a breath and calm down. Remember that abuse can be either physical or verbal and that parents can abuse their own children.

Cómo prevenir el abuso infantil

El abuso infantil sigue siendo un problema grave en Estados Unidos.

Según estadísticas de la organización Childhelp, en Estados Unidos, un promedio de cinco niños mueren cada día por abuso y negligencia. Para prevenir y/o detener el abuso infantil, utilice los siguientes consejos:

*Conozca las señales: un niño que está siendo abusado suele estar deprimido, con miedo a ciertas actividades o a los adultos, tiene dificultad para confiar en los demás y/o tiene problemas de socialización. Otros signos incluyen cambios en el sueño, mala higiene, secretos y cambios en los hábitos alimenticios.

*Examine su comportamiento y el comportamiento de su hijo: si nota algún cambio en su comportamiento, hable con él. Es importante verificar que está bien e identificar la raíz del problema de su cambio de comportamiento.

*Haga que su hijo se sienta cómodo: si su hijo le dice que está siendo abusado, hágale saber que puede confiar en usted. Enfatice la necesidad de decir la verdad y apoye a su hijo para denunciar lo sucedido a las autoridades.

*Hágales saber sus derechos: Dígales que es importante saber que están protegidos por la ley y que hay acciones que pueden tomar para garantizar que se respeten sus derechos.

*Edúquese: Trate de asistir a eventos escolares que aborden la prevención del abuso. Si hay clases o programas de tutoría, asista y aprenda sobre las múltiples formas de abuso.

*Evite disciplinar a su hijo cuando esté molesto: Respire y cálmese. Recuerde que el abuso puede ser físico o verbal y que los padres pueden abusar de sus propios hijos.