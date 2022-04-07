Area offers multiple resources for child abuse

By Tere Siqueira

In 2020, the child abuse rate for children of Hispanic origin was at 7.8, indicating 7.8 out of every 1,000 Hispanic children in the U.S. suffered from some sort of abuse. We at Dos Mundos offer the following counseling, treatment and recovery resources available to area residents:

*Synergy Services- Children’s Advocacy Center: Synergy provides a full continuum of care to assist individuals and families with immediate respite from violence, and services which empower clients to find and choose good options for future safety and success. In addition to our work to treat the effects of violence, we provide supportive services to families in crisis in an effort to prevent violence.

For questions or more information, call (816) 321-7040 or visit https://www.synergyservices.org/.

*Prevent Child Abuse America (Kansas): The League provides a continuum of programs and services, advocates for children, and collaborates with other public and private agencies to increase effectiveness and promote efficiency and quality.

For questions or more information, call 1 (877) 530-5275 or visit https://https://preventchildabuse.org/chapters/kansas/. The League also offers a 24 hours helpline at 1-800 332-6378.

*The Children’s Mercy Care Clinic: The Children’s Mercy Care Clinic provides medical and psychosocial care for children (infants to young adults) who may have been abused or neglected. Children and their caregivers are provided with objective, holistic care where each individual’s dignity is respected.

For questions or more information, call (816) 321-7040 or visit https://https://www.childrensmercy.org/.

*MOCSA Child Sexual Abuse Treatment Program: For child victims, adult survivors of child sexual abuse, family members and adolescent and adult offenders, MOCSA offers hope and help. Whole families can be evaluated, and individual, group, and family therapy are provided to assist victims and family members recover from the abuse. Families are aided in the process of working with other community agencies, such as Division of Family Services and the Family Courts, to achieve the best possible outcome for everyone involved.

For questions or more information, call (816) 931-4527 or visit https://www.mocsa.org/. MOCSA also offers crisis helpline at (816) 531-0233 and (910) 642-0233.

*Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA): CAPA provides counseling and treatment programs for children and non-offending caregivers who have experienced abuse or trauma, child abuse prevention education, parenting education classes, and home-visiting family support services.

For questions or more information, call (816) 252-8388 or visit https://capacares.org/.

Kansas City cuenta con múltiples recursospara el abuso infantil

En 2020, la tasa de abuso infantil en niños de origen hispano fue de 7.8, lo que indica que 7.8 de cada 1000 niños hispanos en los EE. UU. sufrieron algún tipo de abuso. Nosotros en Dos Mundos ofrecemos los siguientes recursos de consejería, tratamiento y recuperación disponibles para los residentes del área:

*Synergy Services- Children’s Advocacy Center: Synergy brinda una atención completa y continúa para ayudar a las personas y familias para tener un respiro inmediato de la violencia y servicios que capacitan para encontrar y elegir buenas opciones para la seguridad y el éxito en el futuro. Además de su trabajo para tratar los efectos de la violencia, brindan servicios de apoyo a familias en crisis en un esfuerzo por prevenir la violencia.

Para preguntas o más información, llame al (816) 321-7040 o visite https://www.synergyservices.org/.

*Prevent Child Abuse America (Kansas): La organización ofrece una serie de programas y servicios que abogan por los niños y colaboran con otras agencias públicas y privadas para aumentar la eficacia y promover la eficiencia y la calidad.

Para preguntas o más información, llame al 1 (877) 530-5275 o visite https://https://preventchildabuse.org/chapters/kansas/. La organización también ofrece una línea de ayuda las 24 horas en 1-800 332-6378.

*The Children’s Mercy Care Clinic: The Children’s Mercy Care Clinic brinda atención médica y psicosocial para niños (de bebés a adultos jóvenes) que pueden haber sido víctimas de abuso o negligencia. Los niños y sus cuidadores reciben una atención objetiva y holística en la que se respeta la dignidad de cada individuo.

Para preguntas o más información, llame al (816) 321-7040 o visite https://https://www.childrensmercy.org/.

*MOCSA Child Sexual Abuse Treatment Program: Para víctimas infantiles, sobrevivientes adultos de abuso sexual infantil, miembros de la familia y delincuentes adolescentes y adultos, MOCSA ofrece esperanza y ayuda. Se puede evaluar a familias completas y se brinda terapia individual, grupal y familiar para ayudar a las víctimas y los miembros de la familia a recuperarse del abuso. Se guia a las familias en el proceso de trabajar con otras agencias comunitarias, como la División de Servicios para la Familia y los Tribunales de Familia, para lograr el mejor resultado posible para todos los involucrados.

Para preguntas o más información, llame al (816) 931-4527 o visite https://www.mocsa.org/. MOCSA también ofrece una línea de ayuda para crisis en el (816) 531-0233 y (910) 642-0233.