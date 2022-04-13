Editorial: The sacred synthesizing power of April

The month of April 2022 has a powerful spiritual quality that celebrates life and hope and plants humble ambitions to peacefully transcend human differences. Muslims worldwide began Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar on April 2. Sikhs everywhere will commemorate Vaisakhi today (April 14) with public events affirming the tenets of their faith: oneness with humanity, equality for all and Seva, the act of selfless service to others. Also today, Jain communities worldwide mark Mahavir Jayanti, one of their most important religious festivals.

On April 15, the world’s Jewish peoples will begin the annual eight-day observance of their most important religious festival – Passover. For Christians of most denominations, Sunday (April 17) is Easter, the most significant day in their faith and the culmination of Holy Week, which began April 10. And on April 24, Orthodox Catholics will observe Easter, the most sacred and significant day on their church calendar.

Last Easter, the world had begun to stir again after the grim suspension of “life” during Covid-19 lockdowns. The holy day commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ was celebrated with relief and hope that the pandemic was ending. This year, there’s reflection. What did the pandemic teach us about ourselves and our faith?

For Rev. Manuel de Jesús, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in New York, it presented a new opportunity to rediscover his faith. “I think now after two years, the faith of people is stronger,” he told The New York Times. “I see a rebirth.”

We need each other, we learned, said Rabbi Rachel Timoner, Congregation Beth Elohim. “There’s no substitute for holding each other’s hands.” So hope about the pandemic’s end has set off a fresh renewal, she believes. Religious faiths and communities plan to celebrate with reconstructed vigor.

Pre-pandemic, Presbyterian minister and author, Timothy Keller considered Easter “as a kind of optimistic, upbeat way of thinking about life.” Now, he sees Easter as a universal solvent. “It can eat through any fear, any anger and despair,” he said. “I see (Easter) as more powerful than ever before.”

Last Sunday, Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass before thousands of the faithful in St. Peter’s Square. He denounced war and called for an Easter truce. “When we resort to violence … we lose sight of why we are in the world and even end up committing senseless acts of cruelty,” the pontiff said. “And Christ is crucified yet another time.”

Sunday is Easter. During this holy season, billions of people across the world are “collectively lifting their voices to God,” wrote Rev. Johnnie Moore, an evangelical minister and president of the Congress of Christian Leaders. “The world will be electrified with their prayers. We should be praying for peace.”

El sagrado poder sintetizador de abril

El mes de abril de 2022 tiene una poderosa cualidad espiritual que celebra la vida y la esperanza y planta humildes ambiciones para trascender pacíficamente las diferencias humanas. Los musulmanes de todo el mundo comenzaron el Ramadán, el mes más sagrado del calendario islámico, el 2 de abril. Los sijs de todo el mundo conmemorarán Vaisakhi hoy (14 de abril) con eventos públicos que afirman los principios de su fe: unidad con la humanidad, igualdad para todos y Seva, el acto de servicio desinteresado a los demás. También hoy, las comunidades jainistas de todo el mundo celebran Mahavir Jayanti, uno de sus festivales religiosos más importantes.

El 15 de abril, los pueblos judíos del mundo comenzarán la celebración anual de ocho días de su fiesta religiosa más importante: la Pascua. Para los cristianos de la mayoría de las denominaciones, el domingo (17 de abril) es Pascua, el día más significativo de su fe y la culminación de la Semana Santa, que comenzó el 10 de abril. Y el 24 de abril, los católicos ortodoxos observarán la Pascua, el día más sagrado y significativo en el calendario de su iglesia.

La Pascua pasada, el mundo había comenzado a agitarse nuevamente después de la sombría suspensión de la “vida” durante los cierres por el Covid-19. El día santo que conmemora la resurrección de Jesucristo se celebró con alivio y esperanza de que la pandemia estaba terminando. Este año, hay reflexión. ¿Qué nos enseñó la pandemia sobre nosotros mismos y nuestra fe?

Para el Rev. Manuel de Jesús, pastor de la Iglesia Our Lady of Sorrows en Nueva York, se presentó una nueva oportunidad para redescubrir su fe. “Creo que ahora, después de dos años, la fe de la gente es más fuerte”, dijo a The New York Times. “Veo un renacimiento”.

Nos necesitamos unos a otros, aprendimos, dijo la rabina Rachel Timoner, de la Congregación Beth Elohim. “No hay sustituto para tomarse de las manos”. Entonces, cree que la esperanza sobre el fin de la pandemia ha desencadenado una nueva renovación. Las creencias religiosas y las comunidades planean celebrar con vigor reconstruido.

Antes de la pandemia, el ministro y autor presbiteriano, Timothy Keller, consideraba la Pascua “como una especie de forma optimista de pensar sobre la vida”. Ahora, ve a la Pascua como un solvente universal. “Puede devorar cualquier miedo, cualquier ira y desesperación”, dijo. “Veo (a la Pascua) como más poderosa que nunca”.

El pasado domingo, el Papa Francisco celebró la Misa de Domingo de Ramos ante miles de fieles en la Plaza de San Pedro. Denunció la guerra y pidió una tregua pascual. “Cuando recurrimos a la violencia… perdemos de vista el por qué estamos en el mundo e incluso terminamos cometiendo actos de crueldad sin sentido”, dijo el pontífice. “Y Cristo es crucificado nuevamente”.

El domingo es Pascua. Durante esta temporada sagrada, miles de millones de personas en todo el mundo “levantan colectivamente la voz a Dios”, escribió el reverendo Johnnie Moore, ministro evangélico y presidente del Congreso de Líderes Cristianos. “El mundo se electrificará con sus oraciones. Deberíamos estar orando por la paz”.