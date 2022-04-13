Holidays at a glance: Easter

By Tere Siqueira

Easter has Christian roots, but it also has become popularly celebrated as a secular holiday.

Here are a few facts you might not know about this annual holiday, being observed this year on Sunday (April 17) by many people and on April 24 by Orthodox Christians:

*Origin: Christians celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection on Easter. According to the Bible, the Romans crucified Jesus, and after three days, he was resurrected from his tomb. Through his crucifixion and overcoming of death, Christians believe he offered salvation to all humankind. The holiday also has roots in paganism and Judaism. Speaking of paganism …

*Pagan traditions: Many secular Easter traditions come from ancient rituals centered around the spring equinox, including Easter baskets, flower crowns and egg hunts.

*The name: Historians claim Easter was named after Eostre, a pagan goddess of fertility.

*Bunnies: Rabbits are often seen as a symbol of fertility. Additionally, baby bunnies are common during the springtime. But the origin of the Easter Bunny dates back to the 1900s, when it first appeared in advertisements.

*Eggs: Eggs are believed to represent new life, symbolizing the fertility of Eostre and the rebirth of Christ.

*Ways of celebrating: Besides colorful parades, people celebrate Easter by having brunch or dinner with family members, visiting the Easter bunny, and dying and hunting eggs. Traditionally, religious people attend a morning church service.

*Relationship to spring: Although spring officially begins in March, many Americans associate Easter with the start of spring because of all the celebrations and rituals that intertwine with a new season.

Se acercan las festividades de Pascua

La Pascua tiene raíces cristianas, pero también se ha convertido popularmente en una festividad secular. Aquí hay algunos datos que quizás no conozcas sobre este feriado anual, que muchas personas observan este año el domingo 17 de abril y el 24 de abril los cristianos ortodoxos:

*Origen: Los cristianos celebran la resurrección de Jesucristo en Semana Santa. Según la Biblia, los romanos crucificaron a Jesús y, después de tres días, resucitó de su tumba. A través de su crucifixión y superación de la muerte, los cristianos creen que ofreció la salvación a toda la humanidad. La fiesta también tiene raíces en el paganismo y el judaísmo. Hablando de paganismo…

*Tradiciones paganas: Muchas tradiciones seculares de Pascua provienen de antiguos rituales centrados en el equinoccio de primavera, incluidas las cestas de Pascua, las coronas de flores y la búsqueda de huevos.

*El nombre: Los historiadores afirman que la Pascua recibió su nombre de Eostre, una diosa pagana de la fertilidad.

*Conejitos: Los conejos se ven a menudo como un símbolo de fertilidad. Además, los conejitos bebés son comunes durante la primavera. Pero el origen del Conejo de Pascua se remonta a la década de 1900 cuando apareció por primera vez en los anuncios.

*Huevos: Se cree que los huevos representan una nueva vida, simbolizando la fertilidad de Eostre y el renacimiento de Cristo.

*Formas de celebrar: Además de los coloridos desfiles, la gente celebra la Pascua con un brunch o cenando con miembros de la familia, visitando al conejo de Pascua y decorando o haciendo una búsqueda de huevos. Tradicionalmente, las personas religiosas asisten a un servicio religioso por la mañana.

*Relación con la primavera: Aunque la primavera comienza oficialmente en marzo, muchos estadounidenses asocian la Pascua con el comienzo de la primavera debido a todas las celebraciones y rituales que se entrelazan con una nueva temporada.