Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 16 • 04/21/22 – 04/27/22

In this issue

Sospechoso acusado de la muerte de estudiante de Northeas

Genaro Ruiz, líder de la comunidad hispana, muere a los 48 años

Se acerca la fiesta de el Día del Niño

How to prevent child abuse

Commentary by Chara Child abuse remains a serious problem in America.According to statistics from the organization Childhelp, in the United States, an average of five children

Beware: 8 Red-Hot Frauds: Part 1

n their never-ending pursuit of your money and identity, criminals are constantly coming up with new cons. Here’s a closer look at eight relatively new

