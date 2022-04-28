Izak Carlos ready to represent KC in boxing competition

By Chara

Izak Carlos is getting another shot at boxing nationally in Golden Gloves competition.

The 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, native recently won his third KC Golden Gloves regional title to represent the region in the 125-pound weight class at the national tournament, slated for August in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Representing the region again makes Carlos “so happy,” he said.

“Last year, I got a bad draw and went against the No. 1 seed in my first fight and didn’t make it too far at nationals; plus, I felt like I was so much younger than the other boxers,” Carlos said. “This year, I am going far.”

Carlos’ latest appearance at nationals is part of an amateur career that began around age 9.

“I got into boxing when my aunt (who is close to my age) started at a local boxing gym and she invited my brother and me to go work out with her,” he said. “This was about 10 years ago and I’ve loved it ever since. I stopped all other sports I was in to concentrate solely on boxing.”

A team of coaches that includes his Mexican-born father helps Carlos focus on the sport. He also is coached by John Brown, Alex Lugo, Pedro Martinez, Grant Bradshaw and Lalo.

“I eat, sleep and breathe boxing,” he said. “Every single day, I wake up and base my day’s plan around my training. I also do strength and conditioning to enhance my boxing skills.”

“Boxing is not just training and working out in the gym either,” Carlos added. “You have to make sure you are eating well and only putting healthy things into your body, so you can perform your best in the ring.”

For people interested in learning how to box, Carlos advises them to try it.

“Boxing will teach you all kinds of different things,” he said. “Not only how to defend yourself, if needed, but (it) will give you confidence that you might not (have) had before. It also gives you something to focus on, instead of (being) out there getting into trouble.”

Carlos is focusing on something outside of boxing. An Olathe Northwest High School graduate, he plans to attend Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

Izak Carlos listo para representar a KC en competición de boxeo

Izak Carlos tiene otra oportunidad de boxear a nivel nacional en la competencia Golden Gloves.

El nativo de Kansas City, Kansas, de 19 años, ganó recientemente su tercer título regional KC Golden Gloves para representar a la región en la categoría de peso de 125 libras en el torneo nacional, programado para agosto en Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Representar a la región nuevamente lo hace “muy feliz”, dijo.

“El año pasado, tuve un mal sorteo y me enfrenté al cabeza de serie No. 1 en mi primera pelea y no llegué demasiado lejos en las nacionales; además, sentí que era mucho más joven que los otros boxeadores”, dijo Carlos. “Este año, voy a llegar lejos”.

Su última aparición en las nacionales es parte de una carrera amateur que comenzó alrededor de los 9 años.

“Entré en el boxeo cuando mi tía (que tiene casi mi edad) comenzó en un gimnasio de boxeo local y nos invitó a mi hermano y a mí a hacer ejercicio con ella”, dijo. “Esto fue hace unos 10 años y me ha encantado desde entonces. Dejé todos los demás deportes en los que estaba para concentrarme únicamente en el boxeo”.

Un equipo de entrenadores que incluye a su padre nacido en México ayuda a Carlos a concentrarse en el deporte. También es entrenado por John Brown, Alex Lugo, Pedro Martínez, Grant Bradshaw y Lalo.

“Como, duermo y respiro boxeo”, dijo. “Todos los días, me despierto y baso mi plan del día en torno a mi entrenamiento. También hago fuerza y ​​acondicionamiento para mejorar mis habilidades de boxeo”.

“El boxeo tampoco es sólo entrenar y hacer ejercicio en el gimnasio”, agregó Carlos. “Tienes que asegurarte de comer bien y sólo poner cosas saludables en tu cuerpo, para que puedas rendir al máximo en el ring”.

Para las personas interesadas en aprender a boxear, Carlos les aconseja que lo prueben.

“El boxeo te enseñará todo tipo de cosas diferentes”, dijo. “No sólo cómo defenderse, si es necesario, sino que (eso) te dará la confianza que quizás no (habías) tenido antes. También te da algo en lo que concentrarte, en lugar de (estar) metiéndose en problemas”.

Carlos se está enfocando en algo fuera del boxeo. Se graduó de la preparatoria Olathe Northwest y planea asistir al Johnson County Community College en Overland Park, Kansas.