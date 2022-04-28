Area dancer receives Ohtli Award

By Chara

The Mexican government has honored Kansas City area resident Rose Marie Moreno Alvarado for the passion for her heritage she displays through folkloric dance.

Moreno Alvarado recently received an Ohtli Award. Given to Mexican citizens or citizens of Mexican descent who work abroad promoting Mexican culture, its name comes from the Nahuatl word for road or path.

“I feel so good,” she said. “It feels good to be recognized by the Mexican government. I’m very grateful. For me, it feels like I’m winning a Grammy. I just feel so happy about it.”

Moreno Alvarado’s journey to receiving the award started long ago with a trip to Mexico.

“Little by little, I started getting into the folkloric dance culture,” she said.

Once Moreno Alvarado returned to the United States, she decided to start teaching. To learn how to teach, she has “attended more than 30 folkloric dance conferences,” she said.

“I’ve learned dances from different regions in Mexico,” Moreno Alvarado said.

Moreno Alvarado, who knows 24 dances from various Mexican states, also leads a dance troupe, Rose Marie’s Fiesta Mexicana.

“I decided to name it like that because I think dancing is like a party,” she said. “(It) is something I have running in my blood.”

For Moreno Alvarado, dancing is her connection with her roots.

“The most important thing is to pay attention to our heritage, our culture,” she said.

Moreno Alvarado sees Mexico, where her roots are, as her second home.

“When I first went to Mexico, I felt I was at home,” she said. “For me it is very important that people get to know about the Mexican culture.”

Rose Marie Moreno recibe Premio Ohtli

El gobierno mexicano ha honrado a la residente del área de Kansas City Rose Marie Moreno Alvarado por la pasión por su herencia que muestra a través de la danza folclórica.

Moreno Alvarado recibira el Premio Ohtli. Dado a ciudadanos mexicanos o ciudadanos de ascendencia mexicana que trabajan en el extranjero promoviendo la cultura mexicana, su nombre proviene de la palabra náhuatl para camino.

“Me siento tan bien”, dijo. “Se siente bien ser reconocida por el gobierno mexicano. Estoy muy agradecida. Para mí, se siente como si estuviera ganando un Grammy. Me siento tan feliz por eso”.

Su viaje para obtener este premio comenzó hace mucho tiempo con un viaje a México.

“Poco a poco, comencé a entrar en la cultura de la danza folclórica”, dijo.

Una vez que regresó a Estados Unidos, decidió comenzar a enseñar. Para aprender a enseñar ha “asistido a más de 30 congresos de danza folclórica”, dijo.

“He aprendido bailes de diferentes regiones de México”, dijo.

Moreno Alvarado, quien conoce 24 bailes de varios estados mexicanos, también dirige un grupo de baile, Fiesta Mexicana de Rose Marie.

“Decidí llamarlo así porque creo que bailar es como una fiesta”, dijo. “Es algo que tengo corriendo en mi sangre”.

Para Moreno Alvarado, el baile es su conexión con sus raíces.

“Lo más importante es prestar atención a nuestra herencia, nuestra cultura”, dijo.

Moreno Alvarado ve a México, donde están sus raíces, como su segundo hogar.

“Cuando fui por primera vez a México, sentí que estaba en casa”, dijo. “Para mí es muy importante que la gente conozca la cultura mexicana”.