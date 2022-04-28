GCI’s Cinco de Mayo fiesta returns

By Chara

After two years of the pandemic, Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) is hosting its traditional Cinco de Mayo fiesta again.

“Guadalupe Centers is ready to celebrate with the community again after being unable to for nearly two years,” said Alyx Bartrom, GCI vice president of development and marketing. “We are excited to safely come back together and enjoy what this event is all about – culture and community.”

The fiesta will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. May 6 and noon to 11 p.m. May 7 in the GCI administrative building, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Missouri.

The entertainment will include five-time Grammy-winner Little Joe, Los Cadetes de Linares, Grupo Aztlan, Las Estrellas, Eli Lugo, and Guadalupe Centers’ high school and middle school mariachi bands. In addition, there will be a variety of kid-friendly activities, including bounce houses, pony rides, inflatables and face painting.

Vendors for this year’s fiesta will include food vendors selling ceviche, papudas, fruit and tacos. Non-food vendors will sell items such as artisanal huaraches, clothing, ceramic pots and bowls, jewelry, custom shirts and hats.

Masks will not be required, but GCI advises that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

GCI is seeking fiesta volunteers. To sign up, visit https://guadalupecenters.org/event/cinco-de-mayo-fiesta/ or on GCI’s Facebook page, @GuadalupeCentersKC.

Regresa la fiesta del Cinco de Mayo de Guadalupe Centers

Después de dos años de la pandemia, el Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) vuelve a celebrar su tradicional fiesta del Cinco de Mayo.

“Guadalupe Centers está listo para celebrar con la comunidad nuevamente después de no poder hacerlo durante casi dos años”, dijo Alyx Bartrom, vicepresidente de desarrollo y marketing de GCI. “Estamos emocionados de volver a estar juntos de manera segura y disfrutar de lo que se trata este evento: cultura y comunidad”.

La fiesta tendrá lugar de 5 p.m. a 11 p.m. el viernes 6 de mayo y de 12 p.m. a 11 p.m. el sábado 7 de mayo en el edificio administrativo de GCI, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Missouri.

El entretenimiento incluirá al cinco veces ganador del Grammy Little Joe, Los Cadetes de Linares, Grupo Aztlán, Las Estrellas, Eli Lugo y las bandas de mariachis de middle y high school de Guadalupe Centers. Además, habrá una variedad de actividades para niños, que incluirán casas inflables, paseos en pony y pintura de caras.

Los vendedores para la fiesta de este año incluirán vendedores de comida que venderán ceviche, papudas, frutas y tacos. Otros vendedores ofrecerán artículos como huaraches artesanales,