Xochilt Munoz treasures motherhood 

Munoz treasures motherhood

By Chara

Xochitl Guadalupe Munoz (Muñoz in Spanish) was among the millions of women who were honored on Mother’s Day Sunday (May 8).

A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Munoz lives in Shawnee, Kansas, where she has raised her daughter Abigail. Although her daughter is 16 and does everything for herself, Munoz still makes sure her daughter gets to school on time, that she does her assignments, attends classes and is doing what she is supposed to be doing, she said.

“I ask her how … her day (was), (about) any gossip or what she calls it – … ‘We check in,’” Munoz said.

Motherhood has changed Munoz’s life.

“Motherhood is a blessing,” she said. “I love being a mother. I love being Abby’s mom. God picked this beautiful human being and trusted me to take care of her. To watch her grow and become a strong, independent, free-spirited, outspoken young woman is priceless. She’s the reason I get up and keep trying every day. She’s my life.”

Like other parents, Munoz finds parenthood challenging. However, she describes those challenges as exciting.

“At the end of the day, I want her to know that I’m there for her, and no matter what life throws our way, we (have) got this. We will overcome any challenge together,” she said.

Munoz has turned to her own mother as a role model for leading her daughter. Her mother has been a great influence on her life and taught her to be a “luchadora and campeona” (“fighter and champion” in English), she said.

“My mother taught me to keep going,” she said.

Something else Munoz learned from her mother that she wants to pass on to her child is self-confidence, she said. She also wants to motivate her daughter to do whatever she puts her mind to do.

Now that Munoz is a mother, she treasures the advice her mother gave and sacrifices her mother made even more, she said.

Mother’s Day is important, but mothers should be celebrated every day, Munoz said.

“Pick a day to celebrate your mom and that day is your mother’s day,” she said.

Munoz advises other mothers in the community to keep doing what they are doing.

“Find resources,” she said. “They are out there.”

Xochilt Muñoz atesora la maternidad

Xochitl Guadalupe Muñoz estuvo entre las millones de mujeres que fueron honradas el domingo del Día de la Madre (8 de mayo).

Nacida en Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, Muñoz vive en Shawnee, Kansas, donde ha criado a su hija Abigail. Aunque su hija tiene 16 años y hace todo por sí misma, Muñoz todavía se asegura de que su hija llegue a la escuela a tiempo, haga sus tareas, asista a clases y haga lo que se supone que debe hacer, dijo.

“Le pregunto cómo… (estuvo) su día, (sobre) cualquier chisme o como ella lo llama… ‘Nos entendemos’”, dijo.

La maternidad le ha cambiado la vida.

“La maternidad es una bendición”, dijo. “Me encanta ser madre. Me encanta ser la mamá de Abby. Dios escogió a este hermoso ser humano y confió en mí para cuidarla. Verla crecer y convertirse en una mujer joven fuerte, independiente, de espíritu libre y franca no tiene precio. Ella es la razón por la que me levanto y sigo intentándolo todos los días. Ella es mi vida”.

Al igual que otros padres, Muñoz encuentra desafiante la maternidad. Sin embargo, ella describe esos desafíos como emocionantes.

“Al final del día, quiero que sepa que estoy ahí para ella, y no importa lo que la vida nos depare, tenemos esto. Superaremos cualquier desafío juntos”, dijo.

Muñoz ha recurrido a su propia madre como modelo a seguir para liderar a su hija. Su madre ha sido una gran influencia en su vida y le enseñó a ser “luchadora y campeona”, dijo.

“Mi madre me enseñó a seguir adelante”, dijo.

Otra cosa que aprendió de su madre y que quiere transmitirle a su hija es la confianza en sí misma, dijo. También quiere motivar a su hija para que haga lo que se proponga.

Ahora que Muñoz es madre, atesora los consejos que le dio su madre y sacrifica aún más a su madre, dijo.

El Día de la Madre es importante, pero las madres deben celebrarse todos los días, dijo Muñoz.

“Elige un día para celebrar a tu mamá y ese día es el día de tu madre”, dijo.

Muñoz aconseja a otras madres de la comunidad que sigan haciendo lo que están haciendo.

“Encuentra recursos”, dijo. “Están ahí afuera”.