KC area offers slate of Independence Day-related events



By Tere Siqueira

Like elsewhere around the country, the Kansas City area is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day (July 4).

Area residents wanting to celebrate the annual holiday have many options. They include the following:

*KC RiverFest: The festival will offer live music, activities and food and conclude with a fireworks show. The picnic starts at 3 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 July 2, with the celebration to take place at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, rather than its traditional location – Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.

*Gardner (Kansas) Independence Day Festival: This July 4 event features activities including music, games, the presentation of the national colors and fireworks. Free and open to all ages. To help manage overflow parking, the city will provide a shuttle service from Gardner-Edgerton High School, located at 425 N. Waverly Road, event information states. Gates open for music and food at 3 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled for 10.

*Lenexa (Kansas) Community Days Parade: One of the area’s longest Fourth of July parades runs throughout the city of Lenexa. This year’s parade theme: Good Ol’ Summertime. The event is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. July 4 and will start at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

*Olathe (Kansas) Red, White & Blue: The annual fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the College Boulevard Activity Center (CBAC). Restrooms and hand-washing stations will be available throughout the CBAC, and in the Meadow Lane Elementary and Olathe Northwest High School parking lots. Event information states alcohol, fireworks, open flames and pets are not allowed.

*Old-Fashioned Picnic: Hosted by the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation, the picnic returns 6-10 p.m. July 3. Food will be available for pickup from 6 to 8 at the mission’s east building before a fireworks display begins. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and hang out with family and friends before the fireworks start. The celebration will take place at 3403 W. 53rd St. in Fairway, Kansas.

*Overland Park (Kansas) Star-Spangled Spectacular: Overland Park will offer a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. July 4 at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park. Visitors can enter the park at any time on the holiday to enjoy music performances, which start at 6 p.m.

*Liberty (Missouri) 4th Fest: The event will be celebrated from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex. It will feature multiple activities, food trucks, a beer garden, music by Lost Wax and fireworks. The Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce will offer beer, water and glow items for sale, festival information states.

Kansas City celebra el Día de la Independencia

Como en otras partes del país, el área de Kansas City se está preparando para celebrar el Día de la Independencia (4 de julio).

Los residentes del área que deseen celebrar la fiesta anual tienen muchas opciones. Incluyen lo siguiente:

*KC RiverFest: El festival ofrecerá música en vivo, actividades y comida y concluirá con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales. El picnic comienza a las 3 p.m. y el espectáculo de fuegos artificiales está programado para el 2 de julio a las 9:30, y la celebración tendrá lugar en el National World War I Museum and Memorial en Kansas City, Missouri, en lugar de su ubicación tradicional: Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.