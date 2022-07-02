Infante joins Spanish radio team for SKC broadcasts

By Chara

La Grande (1340 AM) has added a new member to its Spanish radio team for Sporting Kansas City games.

Mexico City native Emmily Yisel Infante recently joined the crew as an analyst. Her duties include examining “important news, facts and stats about specific players, coaches or the team in general,” she said.

“I’m new … (to) this field, but working next to Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez has helped me develop specific characteristics to find my spot on the team,” Infante said.

Infante, however, is not new to soccer. She began playing it as a girl “on the streets” and even had the opportunity to be part of Mexico’s 17-and-under girls national team, she recalled.

Infante’s playing experience included eight years with Andrea’s Soccer, “Mexico’s first 100% female club,” she said. She then played at the collegiate level while attending high school at Tecnologico de Monterrey, she said.

“My coach pushed me to play with the college girls as a high school player,” she said. “During that time, I got called to play for the Mexican national team U17, where I played for over a year.”

From there, Infante played women’s soccer at Oklahoma Baptist University. She then tried playing professionally in Mexico, but “the league was not mature then and the payments were low, so I decided to pursue a master’s instead,” she said.

Infante also has experience coaching soccer. She started coaching young players, then served as a graduate assistant coach at Emporia State University in Kansas, where she recently earned a master’s degree in business administration.

Getting that experience hasn’t been easy for Infante. She suffered discrimination for her height when playing for the Mexican national team, she said. And being far from her family hasn’t been easy, she said.

But the knowledge Infante has gained from playing and coaching have helped her communicate with her listeners, she said.

“Knowing and understanding the game facilitates my verbal communication with the listeners,” she said. “The first time I came to the radio cabin, I was nervous to hear myself speaking through the headphones and getting distracted by it. Now, I feel more comfortable talking and transmitting specific facts about the game to the people who tune in … (to) us.”

For Infante, broadcasting soccer continues to fulfill her dream of being “close to the sport,” she said.

“Being able to transmit it to the listeners is just amazing,” Infante said.

Infante stays close to soccer as a fan, too. Her favorite teams include Pumas and FC Barcelona. She also declares herself a fan of legends Ronaldinho and Leo Messi and admires former Mexican player Charly Corral.

Infante has some advice for women interested in pursuing sports-related careers.

“Build confidence in your knowledge and take as many opportunities as you can,” she said.

Infante se une al equipo de radio en español para las transmisiones de SKC

La Grande (1340 AM) ha agregado un nuevo miembro a su equipo de radio en español para los juegos de Sporting Kansas City.

Emily Yisel Infante, nativa de la Ciudad de México, se unió recientemente al equipo como analista. Sus deberes incluyen examinar “noticias, hechos y estadísticas importantes sobre jugadores específicos, entrenadores o el equipo en general”, dijo.

“Soy nueva… (en) este campo, pero trabajar al lado de Josué Orantes y Diego Gutiérrez me ha ayudado a desarrollar características específicas para encontrar mi lugar en el equipo”, dijo Infante.

Sin embargo, Infante no es nueva al fútbol. Comenzó a jugarlo “en las calles” cuando era niña e incluso tuvo la oportunidad de ser parte del equipo nacional sub-17 femenino de México, recordó.

Su experiencia jugando incluyen ocho años con Andrea’s Soccer, “el primer club de futbol cien por ciento femenino”, dijo. Luego, jugó a nivel universitario mientras iba a la secundarias en el Tecnológico de Monterrey.

“Mi entrenador me empujó a jugar con chicas universitarias mientras era una estudiante de secundaria”, dijo. “Durante ese tiempo, me llamaron para jugar en el equipo nacional mexicano sub-17, donde jugué por más de un año”.

De ahí, Infante jugó en Oklahoma Baptist University. Luego intentó jugar de manera profesional en México, pero “la liga no estaba lista y los pagos eran bajos, así que decidí estudiar mi maestría” dijo.

Infante también tiene experiencia como entrenadora de fútbol. Comenzó entrenando a jugadores jóvenes y luego se desempeñó como entrenadora asistente graduada en Emporia State University en Kansas, donde recientemente recibió su maestría en administración de empresas.

Conseguir esa experiencia no ha sido fácil para ella. Infante sufrió discriminación por su altura cuando jugaba para el seleccionado nacional mexicano, dijo. Y tampoco fue fácil estar lejos de su familia, comentó.

Pero el conocimiento que Infante ha obtenido como jugadora y entrenadora la han ayudado a comunicarse con sus oyentes, dijo.

“Saber y entender el juego me ayuda con mi comunicación verbal con los oyentes”, dijo. “La primera vez que vine a la cabina de radio estaba nerviosa de escucharme hablar a través de los audífonos y que eso me distraiga. Ahora, me siento más cómoda hablando y transmitiendo datos específicos sobre el juego a los que nos estén escuchando”.

Para ella, transmitir fútbol sigue cumpliendo su sueño de estar “cerca al deporte”, dijo.

“Ser capaz de transmitir eso a los oyentes es simplemente increíble”, dijo.

Infante también se mantiene cerca del fútbol como fanática. Sus equipos favoritos incluyen Pumas y FC Barcelona. También se declara fanática de las leyendas Ronaldinho y Leo Messi y admira al ex jugador mexicano, Charly Corral.

Ella tiene un consejo para las mujeres interesadas en tener carreras relacionadas al deporte.

“Cree confianza en su conocimiento y aproveche todas las oportunidades que pueda”, dijo.