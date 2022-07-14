Westport shooting leaves one dead, five injured

Story by Roberta Pardo / Photo by Jake Weller

One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday (July 10) outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westport neighborhood.

The shooting happened following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Three off-duty Kansas City police officers were working security at the bar, the patrol said, and they returned fire during the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident.

“In a situation like this, you can’t really predict something that’s going to happen, but there were precautions taken by the Ale House,” highway patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said, as quoted in an Associated Press story.

As of Monday (July 11), investigators didn’t know if the officers had shot anyone because of the amount of gunfire from other people, as reported by The Kansas City Star.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who’s in Washington D.C. ahead of a celebration for a bipartisan gun control bill passed last month, tweeted about the shooting Monday.

“With multiple police officers and security guards present, we still saw a shootout on the streets of our city,” Lucas tweeted. “The easy access to guns and the total lack of safeguards in our state to keep people from carrying them almost anywhere continues to put our people at risk each day.”

Tiroteo en Westport deja 1 muerto y 5 heridos

Una persona perdió la vida y otras cinco resultaron heridas en un tiroteo cerca de las 11 p.m. el domingo (10 de julio) afuera de un bar en el barrio de Westport de Kansas City, Missouri.

El tiroteo ocurrió luego de un disturbio dentro de Westport Ale House, según la Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Missouri. Tres policías de Kansas City fuera de servicio estaban trabajando en la seguridad del bar, dijo la patrulla, y devolvieron los disparos durante el tiroteo.

Ningún oficial resultó herido durante el incidente.

“En una situación como esta, realmente no se puede predecir algo que va a suceder, pero Ale House tomó precauciones”, dijo Bill Lowe, sargento de la patrulla de carreteras, citado en un artículo de Associated Press.

Hasta el lunes (11 de julio), los investigadores no sabían si los oficiales le habían disparado a alguien debido a la cantidad de disparos de otras personas, según reportó The Kansas City Star.

El alcalde de Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, quien se encuentra en Washington D.C. antes de una celebración por un proyecto de ley bipartidista de control de armas aprobado el mes pasado, tuiteó sobre el tiroteo el lunes.

“Con varios policías y guardias de seguridad presentes, aún vimos un tiroteo en las calles de nuestra ciudad”, tuiteó Lucas. “El fácil acceso a las armas y la falta total de garantías en nuestro estado para evitar que las personas las lleven a casi cualquier lugar continúa poniendo en riesgo a nuestra gente todos los días”.