Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 28 • 07/21/22 – 07/28/22

In this issue

• Tiroteo en Westport deja 1 muerto y 5 heridos

• Alphapointe ayuda a los adultos mayores a mantenerse independientes

• CDC urge tomar precauciones durante el calor extremo

Area dancer receives Ohtli Award

By CharaThe Mexican government has honored Kansas City area resident Rose Marie Moreno Alvarado for the passion for her heritage she displays through folkloric dance.Moreno

Tour offers taste of KCK food scene

By Tere Siqueira An Aug. 13 tour is offering area residents an opportunity to enjoy the food scene of Kansas City, Kansas’ Central Avenue.Organized by the

