Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 29 • 07/21/22 – 07/27/22

In this issue

• HCC reconoce a latinas del área

• Sacerdote regresa para visitar KCK

• Investigan las causas de brote de hepatitis infantil

Share:

More Posts

How to help preserve bees

Cómo ayudar a preservar las abejas Necesitamos abejas en nuestras vidas.Desafortunadamente, en los últimos años, la Agencia de Protección Ambiental descubrió que los pesticidas están

Related Posts

Tour offers taste of KCK food scene

By Tere Siqueira An Aug. 13 tour is offering area residents an opportunity to enjoy the food scene of Kansas City, Kansas’ Central Avenue.Organized by the

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1701 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper