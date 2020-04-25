GCI offering help during pandemic









By Chara

Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) is working to help Kansas City area residents get through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

According to Elvira Cunningham, director of workforce development and adult education, GCI is offering multiple programs to support the community and help them address their needs. One program that GCI just started consists of helping people fill out unemployment applications.

“A lot of people didn’t know how to do it and we wanted to help,” Cunningham said.

To receive help, applicants must call (816) 421-1015 to make an appointment. Someone from GCI will then call them to assist them with the application process.

“If … (you) need help finding resources, we can also guide you to find them,” Cunningham said.

Another program is the distribution of meals for ages 18 and younger. The sack lunches are being distributed at Guadalupe Centers Elementary School on 5123 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri; and Guadalupe Centers Middle School on 2640 Belleview Ave., also in Kansas City, Missouri.

The hours of distribution are 10 a.m.-noon weekdays. For more information, call (816) 421-1015.

For older adults, GCI offers a homebound meals program. Seniors are asked to call (816) 218-0972 to see if they qualify.

In addition, GCI offers a program to help with bill payments, including rent. Undocumented immigrants are eligible to apply. For more information, call (816) 421-1015.

“Please, don’t be scared,” Cunningham said. “We are here to help you. If you need help, let us know. There are a lot of resources to help you, and it doesn’t matter (regarding) your legal status.”









_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GCI ofrece ayuda durante la pandemia

Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) está trabajando ayudando a los residentes del área de Kansas City a superar la crisis del coronavirus (COVID-19).

Según Elvira Cunningham, directora de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral y educación para adultos, el GCI está ofreciendo múltiples programas para apoyar a la comunidad y ayudarla a satisfacer sus necesidades. Un programa que GCI acaba de comenzar consiste en ayudar a las personas a completar solicitudes de desempleo.

“Muchas personas no sabían cómo hacerlo y queríamos ayudarlos”, dijo Cunningham.

Para recibir ayuda, los solicitantes deben llamar al (816) 421-1015 para hacer una cita. Alguien de GCI los llamará para ayudarlos con el proceso de solicitud.

Otro programa es la distribución de comidas para los jóvenes menores de 18 años. Las bolsas de almuerzo se distribuyen en la Escuela Primaria Guadalupe Centers en 5123 E. Truman Road en Kansas City, Missouri; y Guadalupe Centers Middle School en 2640 Belleview Ave., también en Kansas City, Missouri.

El horario de distribución es de 10 a.m. a mediodía de lunes a viernes. Para más información, llame al (816) 421-1015.

Para adultos mayores, el GCI ofrece un programa de comidas en el hogar. Se les pide a las personas mayores que llamen al (816) 218-0972 para ver si califican.

Además, el GCI ofrece un programa para ayudar con los pagos de facturas, incluido el alquiler. Los inmigrantes indocumentados son elegibles para aplicar. Para más información, llame al (816) 421-1015.

“Por favor, no tengan miedo”, dijo Cunningham. “Estamos aquí para ayudarlos. Si necesitan ayuda, háganoslo saber. Hay muchos recursos para ayudarlos, y no importa su estado legal”.