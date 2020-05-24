KC Zoo reopens, adding safety measures









By Angie Baldelomar

The Kansas City Zoo has finally reopened to the public.

However, the experience might seem different this time around. To ensure the safety of employees and guests alike, the zoo has implemented a series of changes to its activities.

“We want people to feel safe … (when) they come back to the zoo,” said Randy Wisthoff, executive director/CEO, in an interview with Dos Mundos.

The city approved a maximum of 4,500 people per day, Wisthoff said. People also need to call or go online to reserve an entry time.

“We’re only allowing 150 people in every 15 minutes,” he said. “What we’re trying to do with that is spread the crowd out.”

Daily activities such as shows and Zookeeper Chats are temporarily suspended. Indoor exhibits will be one-way traffic, as will pathways around the Africa section and through the Australia and Tiger Trail sections.

The Africa Tram will operate daily but have limited capacity to allow for physical distancing. All other zoo rides are closed and will begin operations when it is determined to do so. Playgrounds, play equipment and animal feeding stations also are temporarily closed.

Food and beverage options are available, though seating is spread to comply with physical distancing and there are no self-serve options. Water fountains and refill stations are closed, but free water is available at any food stand.

Although there are tickets available at the gate, the zoo is encouraging online transactions.

“Because we are in this safety situation, we are trying to have people buy their tickets online or call the zoo,” Wisthoff said.

People will find hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo, and the staff will wear masks.

For more information or to reserve a timed entry ticket, visit kansascityzoo.org.

________________________________________________________________

KC Zoo vuelve a abrir sus puertas, agregando medidas de seguridad

El Zoológico de Kansas City ha reabierto sus puertas al público.

Sin embargo, puede que la experiencia sea algo diferente esta vez. Para garantizar la seguridad de los empleados y visitantes, el zoológico ha implementado una serie de cambios a sus actividades.

“Queremos que la gente se sienta segura … (cuando) regrese al zoológico”, dijo Randy Wisthoff, director ejecutivo y CEO.

La ciudad aprobó un máximo de 4,500 personas por día, dijo Wisthoff. Las personas también deben llamar o conectarse para reservar un horario de entrada.

“Sólo permitimos (que entren) 150 personas cada 15 minutos”, dijo. “Lo que estamos tratando de hacer con eso es esparcir la multitud”.

Las actividades diarias como espectáculos y chats con guardias se suspenden temporalmente. Las exhibiciones en interiores serán de un solo sentido, al igual que los caminos alrededor de la sección de África y a través de las secciones de Australia y Tiger Trail.

El tranvía de África funcionará a diario, pero tiene una capacidad limitada para permitir el distanciamiento físico. Todos los otros juegos del zoológico están cerrados y comenzarán a funcionar cuando se determine que sea adecuado. Los parques infantiles, los equipos de juego y las estaciones de alimentación de animales también están temporalmente cerrados.

Las opciones de alimentos y bebidas están disponibles, aunque los asientos se extienden para cumplir con el distanciamiento físico y no hay opciones de autoservicio. Las fuentes de agua y las estaciones de recarga están cerradas, pero hay agua gratuita disponible en cualquier puesto de comida.

Aunque hay entradas disponibles en la puerta, el zoológico fomenta las transacciones en línea.

“Debido a que estamos en esta situación de seguridad, estamos tratando de que la gente compre sus boletos en línea o llame al zoológico”, dijo Wisthoff.

La gente encontrará estaciones desinfectantes para las manos en todo el zoológico, y el personal usará máscaras.

Para obtener más información o reservar un boleto de entrada programado, visite kansascityzoo.org.