Volume 40 Issue 22 • 05/28/20 – 06/03/20

In this issue
- Keep following COVID-19 guidelines during reopening phase
- KC Girls Prep expands enrollment to sixth-graders
- NKC law firm offers help with denied, pandemicrelated business insurance claims
Despite being closed to the public, the Immigration service is still working on cases. They are still receiving applications from citizenship to permanent residency to
03/12/20 Autoridades investigan un homicidio que ocurrió en un complejo de departamentos en la carretera interestatal 71 en el sur de Kansas City. Autoridades fueron
By Roberta Pardo Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday (April 29) the city’s phased plan for reopening. Beginning May 15, all Kansas City
By Tom Sawyer Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about a city in our country that was the first capital of California
By Angie Baldelomar Contigo Centro Legal is offering help to Hispanic business owners who have had issues with their insurance claims. During this pandemic, many
By Angie Baldelomar Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy has added a new grade level to its enrollment list. The first all-girls public school that opened
Commentary by Chara After being shut down for several weeks, businesses are reopening. But that does not mean everything is back to normal. Unfortunately, though,
Johnson County, Kansas residents over the age of 18, with or without symptoms of coronavirus, can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday, May 29