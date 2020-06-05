Director talks divorce, gratitude ahead of movie release









By Angie Baldelomar

When director Gil Junger set out to write his first script, he knew he wanted it to be a love letter to his children.

Junger started writing the script while he was in a marriage he knew would not last.

“I wanted to make a movie that could show my boys that, even if parents do get divorced, it doesn’t have to be a catastrophe, as long as (the) parents just love their children and never make the children feel like they are at fault,” he said in an exclusive interview with Dos Mundos.

While going through this situation, Junger looked at his dog. It always seemed happy.

“(He was) just happy, and I was thinking about all the dogs I had and they were always happy — and I really believe it’s because they come from a place of gratitude,” he said.

That is how Junger’s most recent film, “Think Like a Dog,” which he also directed, was born.

“Think Like a Dog” follows 12-year-old Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage.

To portray a genuine bond between Henry and Bateman’s character, the dog trainers made sure that the two spent as much time together off camera as possible.

“What that did was, you know, you spent a month with a dog all the time, the dog became comfortable, the dog started to trust, the dog was just happy with him,” Junger said.

The film also stars Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox. Junger thinks he got lucky in casting them.

“The reason that I got both of them is that they loved the script, they loved the message of the movie, they loved what it was saying about coming from a place of gratitude,” he said.

Casting the role of Oliver was more difficult. Junger read more than 250 kids trying to find the perfect actor. Bateman was the last one to read for the role.

“When I read Gabriel, I had the same feeling I had when I read Heath Ledger (for ‘10 Things I Hate About You’), which was, ‘Oh my god, this kid is a big movie star,’ and that was it,” he said.

His first incursion in fulfilling both the writer and director roles has been an experience Junger has loved — and one that has allowed him more creativity.

“I loved the experience because it made me a better director because I understood every single nuance,” he said. “And if I understand every nuance, especially in an emotional piece, it’s so much easier for me to describe to the actors what it is that I wanted.”

Ultimately, this family-friendly comedy wants to make those who watch it reflect on the life they have and appreciate it for what it is.

“It’s really a simple, dog-like view,” Junger said.

“Think Like A Dog” will be available on digital and on demand June 9. It also will be available that day on Blu-Ray and DVD.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Director habla de divorcio y gratitud antes del lanzamiento de su película

Cuando el director Gil Junger se propuso escribir su primer guión, supo que quería que fuera una carta de amor para sus hijos.

Junger comenzó a escribir el guión mientras estaba en un matrimonio que sabía que no duraría.

“Quería hacer una película que mostrara a mis hijos que, incluso si los padres se divorcian, no tiene que ser una catástrofe, siempre y cuando (los) padres simplemente amen a sus hijos y nunca los hagan sentir como si tuvieran la culpa”, dijo en una entrevista exclusiva con Dos Mundos.

Mientras atravesaba esta situación, Junger veía a su perro y siempre lo veía feliz.

“(Estaba) simplemente feliz, estaba pensando en todos los perros que tenía y siempre estaban felices, y realmente creo que es porque vienen de un lugar de gratitud”, dijo.

Fue así como nació su película más reciente: “Think Like a Dog”, que también dirigió.

“Think Like a Dog” sigue la historia Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), de 12 años, un prodigio tecnológico cuyo experimento en la feria de ciencias de middle school sale mal, creando una conexión telepática entre él y su amigo peludo, Henry. El vínculo une a Oliver y Henry aún más mientras unen fuerzas para superar cómicamente las complicaciones en la escuela y ayudan a los padres de Oliver a reavivar su matrimonio.

Para retratar un vínculo genuino entre el personaje de Henry y Bateman, los entrenadores de perros se aseguraron de que los dos pasaran tanto tiempo juntos fuera de la cámara como fuera posible.

“Lo que eso hizo fue, ya sabes, pasaste un mes con un perro todo el tiempo, el perro se siente cómodo, el perro comienza a confiar, el perro simplemente era feliz con él”, dijo Junger.

La cinta también está protagonizada por Josh Duhamel y Megan Fox. Junger cree que tuvo suerte al tenerlos en su elenco.

“La razón por la que los tuve a ambos es que les encantó el guión, les encantó el mensaje de la película, les encantó lo que decía acerca de venir de un lugar de gratitud”, dijo.

Encontrar a alguien para el papel de Oliver fue más difícil. Junger hizo leer a más de 250 niños tratando de encontrar al actor perfecto. Bateman fue el último en leer para el papel.

“Cuando leí a Gabriel, tuve la misma sensación que cuando leí a Heath Ledger (para ‘10 Things I Hate About You’), que era: ‘Dios mío, este niño es una gran estrella de cine’ y eso fue todo”, dijo.

Su primera incursión en cumplir los roles de escritor y director ha sido una experiencia que Junger ha amado, y una que le ha permitido tener más creatividad.

“Me encantó la experiencia porque me convirtió en un mejor director porque entendía todos los matices”, dijo. “Y si entiendo todos los matices, especialmente en una pieza emocional, es mucho más fácil para mí describir a los actores lo que quería”.

En última instancia, esta comedia familiar quiere que los que la miran reflexionen sobre la vida que tienen y la aprecien por lo que es.

“Es realmente una vista simple, como la de un perro”, dijo Junger.

“Think Like a Dog” estará disponible en formato digital y bajo demanda el 9 de junio. También estará disponible ese día en Blu-Ray y DVD.