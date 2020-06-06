New COVID-19 Services Now Available in Wyandotte County Through 3-1-1









Now Wyandotte County residents can access new, expanded COVID-19 services by calling 3-1-1 or (913) 573-5311, Monday through Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM. These new services are provided by the Unified Government 3-1-1 Call Center and the Public Health Department. In addition, the UG has partnered with the University of Kansas Health System to provide staff for both the medical and social assistance needs lines.

Medical Needs

This is for residents who have COVID-19 questions. Residents can speak to a trained professional if they:

*Are worried they may have COVID-19 and have questions about their symptoms

*Want to learn more about testing

*Have other medical questions about COVID-19 and want to speak to a health professional

The UGPHD is also coordinating with the Sharon Lee Family Health Care, which has a COVID-19 hotline, available at (913) 396-7070, weekdays from 9 A.M. – 7 P.M., and weekends from noon – 4 P.M.

Social Needs

The social needs line through 3-1-1 helps residents who are seeking a variety of services, including:

*Food assistance

*Access to health care and health insurance

*Housing

*Employment assistance

*Mental health help

A trained community health worker will respond to these calls and walk residents through the process of accessing the services they need.

Business Needs

Staff can assist businesses seeking to better understand how the reopening process affects their business and what safety measures they need to take to protect their employees and clients. The business call line is staffed by the UG Economic Development Department.

If you are calling from Wyandotte County, simply dial 3-1-1 to access the call line. If you are calling from outside the county, dial (913) 573-5311. Learn more about the 3-1-1 Call Center at wycokck.org/311, and learn more about COVID-19 in Wyandotte County at wycokck.org/COVID-19.

Nuevos servicios de COVID-19 disponibles en el condado de Wyandotte a través del 3-1-1

Ahora, los residentes del condado de Wyandotte pueden acceder a nuevos y expandidos servicios de COVID-19 llamando al 3-1-1 o al (913) 573-5311, de lunes a domingo de 8 AM a 5 PM. Estos nuevos servicios son proporcionados por el Centro de Llamadas 3-1-1 del Gobierno Unificado (GU) y el Departamento de Salud Pública. Además, el GU se ha asociado con el Sistema de Salud de la Universidad de Kansas para brindar personal para las líneas de asistencia médica y social.

Necesidades médicas

Esto es para los residentes que tienen preguntas sobre el COVID-19. Los residentes pueden hablar con un profesional capacitado si:

*Les preocupa que puedan tener COVID-19 y tengan preguntas sobre sus síntomas.

*Quieren aprender más sobre las pruebas.

*Tienen otras preguntas médicas sobre COVID-19 y desea hablar con un profesional de la salud.

El departamento de salud también está coordinando con Sharon Lee Family Health Care, que tiene una línea directa de COVID-19, disponible en (913) 396-7070, los días laborables de 9 a.m.-7 p.m. y fines de semana a partir del mediodía hasta las 4 p.m.

Necesidades sociales

La línea de necesidades sociales a través del 3-1-1 ayuda a los residentes que buscan una variedad de servicios, que incluyen:

*Asistencia alimentaria

*Acceso a atención médica y seguro de salud

*Vivienda

*Asistencia laboral

*Ayuda para la salud mental

Un trabajador de salud comunitario capacitado responderá a estas llamadas y guiará a los residentes a través del proceso de acceso a los servicios que necesitan.

Necesidades comerciales

El personal puede ayudar a las empresas que buscan comprender mejor cómo el proceso de reapertura afecta a su negocio y qué medidas de seguridad deben tomar para proteger a sus empleados y clientes. La línea de llamadas comerciales es atendida por el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico de GU.

Si llama desde el condado de Wyandotte, simplemente marque 3-1-1 para acceder a la línea de llamada. Si llama desde fuera del condado, marque (913) 573-5311. Obtenga más información sobre el Centro de llamadas 3-1-1 en wycokck.org/311, y conozca más sobre el COVID-19 en el condado de Wyandotte en wycokck.org/COVID-19.