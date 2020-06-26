Summer vacation, let’s go









Now that lockdown restrictions are easing, the need for a change of scenery is more acutely felt than ever, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still discourages even interstate travel. So as summer vacation season gets underway, we’re not packing the family car and heading for distant sites or hopping on a plane to the mountains, seacoasts, historic or scenic sites or theme parks across the country. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a family vacation, the purpose of which is to relax and escape familiar surroundings.

Epidemiologists still advise that staying safe means staying home, but we can still get away. Within a day’s drive of the Kansas City metro, there’s a variety of interesting destinations with attractions to appeal to all ages, and most are outdoors where the risk of coronavirus transmission is lower.

Pack a picnic and visit one of the many area lakes. On the Missouri side, there’s Fleming Park with Lake Jacomo and Blue Springs Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, Lake Remembrance, Longview Lake, Smithville Lake, Watkins Mill State Park, Weston Bend State Park and more. Most offer boat or kayak rental, fishing, hiking, birdwatching, boat ramps and access for visitors with wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

Also open now in Missouri with restrictions are Burr Oak Woods, Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Powell Gardens and more.

See all the attractions in the 2020 Official Missouri Travel Guide. It’s available online at https://www.visitmo.com/ or by phoning 573-751-4133.

Kansas, too, boasts acres of lakes and natural wonders and miles of scenic by-ways within a day’s drive. They include Clinton Reservoir State Park and Wildlife Area, Cowley Lake, Eisenhower State Park and Melvern Wildlife Area, Hillsdale Reservoir State Park and Wildlife Area, Kanopolis Lake, Lone Star Lake Park, Perry Reservoir State Park and Wildlife Area, and Prairie Spirit Trail, to name a few.

Among the natural wonders in Kansas are Angel Falls, Cimarron National Grassland, Flint Hills, Geary Falls, Gypsum Hills, Mushroom Rock State Park, Mount Sunflower, Pillsbury Crossing, Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve and much more.

Nine of Kansas’s 12 byways are scenic routes, three are historic and two are designated National Scenic Byways.

Kansas also abounds with historic points of interest and attractions, gardens and arboretums, and zoos and animal parks. See all Kansas has to offer in the 2020 Kansas Travel Guide and State Map. Order online at https://www.travelks.com/travel-tools/travel-guide/.

While getting away on daytrips, consider taking new games to share with the family and packing the picnic basket with something new and different.

We don’t have to limit our daytrips to Kansas and Missouri. There are points of interest in neighboring Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska within a three-to-four hour drive. Complimentary travel guides from those states are also available to order online.

There’s no way to eliminate entirely exposure to the coronavirus when we leave home, but there are CDC-recommended precautions roadtrippers can take to seriously reduce the risk (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html).

Getting away and seeing new sites, especially after the lockdown will relieve stress and improve our mental, physical and emotional health, and family relations. Let’s enjoy a getaway!

Vacaciones de verano, vamos

Ahora que las restricciones de la cuarentena están disminuyendo, la necesidad de un cambio de escenario se siente más aguda que nunca, pero los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades aún desalientan incluso los viajes interestatales. Por lo tanto, a medida que avanza la temporada de vacaciones de verano, no empacamos el automóvil de la familia ni nos dirigimos a sitios distantes ni nos subimos a un avión para ir a las montañas, las costas, los sitios históricos o pintorescos o los parques temáticos de todo el país. Eso no significa que no podamos tomar unas vacaciones familiares, cuyo propósito es relajarse y escapar de un entorno familiar.

Los epidemiólogos aún aconsejan que mantenerse a salvo significa quedarse en casa, pero todavía podemos escapar. A un día en automóvil del metro de Kansas City, hay una variedad de destinos interesantes con atracciones para todas las edades, y la mayoría están al aire libre donde el riesgo de transmisión de coronavirus es menor.

Prepare un picnic y visite uno de los muchos lagos de la zona. En el lado de Missouri, está el Parque Fleming con el lago Jacomo y el lago Blue Springs, el Área de Vida Silvestre James A. Reed, el lago Remembrance, el lago Longview, el lago Smithville, el Parque Estatal Watkins Mill, el Parque Estatal Weston Bend y más. La mayoría ofrece alquiler de botes o kayak, pesca, senderismo, observación de aves, rampas para botes y acceso para visitantes con sillas de ruedas u otras ayudas para la movilidad.

También abierto ahora en Missouri con restricciones están el Burr Oak Woods, Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Powell Gardens y más.

Vea todas las atracciones en la Guía de viaje oficial de Missouri 2020. Está disponible en línea en https://www.visitmo.com/ o llamando al 573-751-4133.

Kansas también cuenta con acres de lagos y maravillas naturales y kilómetros de caminos pintorescos a un día en auto. Estos incluyen el Clinton Reservoir State Park y Wildlife Area, el lago Cowley, Eisenhower State Park y Melvern Wildlife Area, Hillsdale Reservoir State Park y Wildlife Area, Kanopolis Lake, Lone Star Lake Park, Perry Reservoir State Park y Wildlife Area, y Prairie Spirit Trail, por nombrar unos pocos.

Entre las maravillas naturales en Kansas se encuentran el Angel Falls, Cimarron National Grassland, Flint Hills, Geary Falls, Gypsum Hills, Mushroom Rock State Park, Mount Sunflower, Pillsbury Crossing, Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve y mucho más.

Nueve de los 12 rutas de Kansas son rutas panorámicas, tres son históricas y dos están designadas como rutas panorámicas nacionales.

Kansas también tiene una abundancia de puntos históricos de interés y atracciones, jardines y arboretos, y zoológicos y parques de animales. Vea todo lo que Kansas tiene para ofrecer en la Guía de viajes de Kansas 2020 y el Mapa del estado. Haga su pedido en línea en https://www.travelks.com/travel-tools/travel-guide/.

Mientras se escapa de excursión, considere tomar nuevos juegos para compartir con la familia y empacar la canasta de picnic con algo nuevo y diferente.

No tenemos que limitar nuestras excursiones a Kansas y Missouri. Hay puntos de interés en los estados vecinos de Arkansas, Iowa y Nebraska a viajes de tan sólo tres a cuatro horas. Guías de viaje de cortesía de esos estados también están disponibles para ordenar en línea.

No hay forma de eliminar por completo la exposición al coronavirus cuando salimos de casa, pero hay precauciones recomendadas por los CDC que los viajantes pueden tomar para reducir seriamente el riesgo (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel -in-the-us.html).

Salir y ver nuevos sitios, especialmente después de la cuarentena, aliviará el estrés y mejorará nuestra salud mental, física y emocional, y las relaciones familiares. ¡Disfrutemos de una escapada!