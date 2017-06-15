IRS Face-To-Face Help Is Now By Appointment

Share

Taxpayers who need in-person help from an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) need to call to schedule an appointment. All TACs provide service by appointment. They are an essential service the IRS provides when a tax issue cannot be resolved online or by phone.

Consider the self-service options on IRS.gov before calling for an appointment. Many questions can be resolved online without taxpayers having to travel to a Tax Assistance Center. Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide, has additional information about where to find help.

Answering a tax question:

The Interactive Tax Assistant asks the taxpayer a series of questions and provides answers based on their input.

IRS Publication 17 covers a broad range of topics and updates on tax law changes.

The IRS Tax Map finds all the relevant tax information needed in one place.

The IRS mails millions of letters every year. Each one deals with a specific issue and provides specific instructions on what to do so careful reading is essential.

Checking on a refund status:

Use the “Where’s My Refund?” online tool to check the status of a tax refund.

Call 800-829-1954 anytime, to access the audio version of this tool.

Taxpayers should have their Social Security number, filing status and exact refund amount ready.

Making a payment:

Use IRS Direct Pay on IRS.gov – a free, secure electronic payment method from a checking or savings account.

The Electronic Federal Tax Payment System has online and phone options.

Pay in a single step by using tax software when e-filing.

Taxpayers can pay online, by phone or with a mobile device using the IRS2Go app. Get instant payment confirmation.

They can view their balance online or refer to the information in the notice they received to determine the amount owed. They can also access their tax account to view recent payment history.

Make a cash payment in-person at more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide.

Mail a personal, cashier’s check or money order but never send cash. Make it payable to “U.S. Treasury” along with a completed Form 1040-V, Payment Voucher.

Getting Forms & Publications:

View, download and print federal tax forms and publications anytime. Dozens of IRS publications are available for download in ePub format.

If face-to-face service is necessary, then taxpayers should call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment. .

The Contact Your Local Office tool on IRS.gov helps taxpayers find the closest IRS TAC, the days and hours of operation, and a list of services provided.

Avoid scams. The IRS does not initiate contact using social media or text message. First contact normally comes in the mail. Those wondering if they owe money to the IRS can check to see if they have a balance due on IRS.gov.

