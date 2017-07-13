Technology keeps us united

Share

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

You don’t have to go back too far to realize how technology has changed all our lives – especially in terms of the ways we communicate and stay connected with one another.

In 2004, when I moved to the United States from Argentina at age 16, communication with my parents wasn’t as easy as it is today. I couldn’t text my parents on my cellphone because it was expensive. I could only call them on their home phone.

And to call them, I used an international calling card that I would purchase at the local Hispanic market. I couldn’t even dial my parents’ number until after dialing the card’s 20-plus numbers, being told what my credit was and how many minutes I had available. This calling method was inconvenient and expensive. Not only that, but there were numerous times that my credit ran out while I was on the phone with my mom.

Nowadays, I can call from my cellphone from anywhere by using WhatsApp. I can even FaceTime with my mom for free. I text and share pictures daily with my siblings, nieces and nephew, and friends. Despite living far away, I feel like I know what’s going on in their lives – and they know what’s going on in mine.

When I return to Argentina to visit my family, I no longer have to spend the first day and night catching up on the latest gossip. Thanks to technology, I receive the latest gossip daily – and for free.

As advances in telecommunication over the past several years have shown, technology is a great tool that has changed all our lives. It keeps us united. It’s our job to use it to benefit our world and not damage others.

Tecnología nos mantiene unidos

Uno no tiene que regresarse mucho en el tiempo para darse cuenta de la manera en que la tecnología nos ha cambiado las vidas -especialmente en términos de las maneras en que nos comunicamos y permanecemos conectados.

En el 2004, cuando me mudé a Estados Unidos proveniente de Argentina a la edad de 16 años, la comunicación con mis padres no era tan fácil como lo es hoy. No podía mandar mensajes de texto a mis padres con mi celular porque era costoso. Solamente podría llamarlos a su teléfono de casa.

Y para llamarlos, utilizaba una tarjeta de llamadas internacionales que compraba en un supermercado hispano local. Ni siquiera podía marcar el número de mis padres hasta después de marcar los más de 20 números de la tarjeta, se me decía cuánto era mi crédito y cuántos minutos tenía disponibles. Este método de llamadas era inconveniente y costoso. No solamente eso, sino que en numerosas ocasiones mi crédito se terminaba mientras hablaba con mi mamá.

En la actualidad, puedo llamar desde mi celular desde cualquier lugar utilizando WhatsApp. Incluso hasta puedo utilizar FaceTIme con mi mamá gratuitamente. Mando mensajes de texto y comparto fotografías diariamente con mis hermanos, sobrinas, sobrino y amigos. A pesar de vivir lejos, siento que sé lo que está pasando en sus vidas -y ellos saben lo que está pasando en la mía.

Cuando regreso a Argentina para visitar a mi familia, ya no tengo que pasar el primer día y la noche poniéndome al corriente en los últimos chismes. Gracias a la tecnología, recibo las últimas noticias diariamente – y gratis.

Como lo han demostrado los avances en la telecomunicación durante los últimos años, la tecnología es una fabulosa herramienta que a todos nos ha cambiado las vidas. Nos mantiene unidos. Es nuestro trabajo utilizarla para el beneficio de nuestro mundo y no dañar a otros.