







By Chara

On Sept. 18, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., from complications of metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87 years old.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today, we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Appointed in 1993 by President Clinton, Ginsburg was known as a fighter for social causes. They included abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration rights and affirmative action.

“She led an amazing life,” President Trump was quoted by CNN and other media outlets as saying. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

According to multiple media outlets, Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. She will be the first woman to be granted that honor.

A private ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday morning (Sept. 23) at the Supreme Court for her colleagues, family and friends. She will lie in repose through Thursday (Sept. 24) on the front steps of the Supreme Court building.

“The public is invited to pay (its) respects in front of the building from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24,” the Supreme Court website states.

On Friday morning (Sept. 25), there will be a ceremony and Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol.

Muere la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg

El 18 de septiembre, la jueza de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, murió en su casa en Washington, D.C., a causa de complicaciones de un cáncer de páncreas metastásico. Tenía 87 años.

“Nuestra nación ha perdido a una jueza de talla histórica”, dijo el presidente de la Corte Suprema John Roberts en un comunicado. “En la Corte Suprema hemos perdido a una querida colega. Hoy lloramos, pero con la confianza de que las generaciones futuras recordarán a Ruth Bader Ginsburg como la conocimos: una incansable y resuelta defensora de la justicia”.

Nombrada a la Corte en 1993 por el presidente Clinton, Ginsburg era conocida como una luchadora por causas sociales. Incluyeron el derecho al aborto, el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo, el derecho al voto, los derechos de inmigración y la acción afirmativa.

“Llevó una vida increíble”, dijo el presidente Trump, según CNN y otros medios de comunicación. “¿Qué más se puede decir? Era una mujer increíble, estés de acuerdo o no. Era una mujer increíble que llevó una vida increíble”.

Según varios medios de comunicación, Ginsburg será velada en el Capitolio. Ella será la primera mujer en recibir ese honor.

Se programó una ceremonia privada para el miércoles por la mañana (23 de septiembre) en la Corte Suprema para sus colegas, familiares y amigos. Ella permanecerá en reposo hasta el jueves (24 de septiembre) en los escalones del frente del edificio de la Corte Suprema.

“Se invita al público a presentar sus respetos frente al edificio desde aproximadamente las 11 a.m. hasta las 10 p.m. el miércoles 23 de septiembre y de 9 a.m. a 10 p.m. el jueves 24 de septiembre”, afirma el sitio web de la Corte Suprema.

El viernes por la mañana (25 de septiembre), habrá una ceremonia y Ginsburg estará en el Capitolio.

