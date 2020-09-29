Volume 40 Issue 39 • 09/24/20 – 09/30/20

Fire Station 12 in KCK Open for Service
New station increases service in Piper area of Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government and Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony
New station increases service in Piper area of Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government and Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony
By Jorge Ramos PARECE UN HECHO: AMLO SE REUNIRÁ CON EL MANDATARIO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS. LEJOS PARECE QUEDAR EL POLÍTICO QUE HACE UNOS AÑOS PUBLICÓ
By Roberta Pardo Shawnee Mission (Kansas) School District Superintendent Mike Fulton announced Tuesday (Aug. 18) that the district would start the school year with remote
Baby Boomers worldwide are mourning the Aug. 11 death of Trini Lopez – yet another coronavirus casualty. Lopez was 83. A documentary, My Name is
By Roberta Pardo While the world continues to fight the consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, researchers continue their quest to find a vaccine for
By Chara On Sept. 18, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., from complications of metastatic cancer of
By Jorge Ramos México es un país que siempre ha estado intranquilo con su pasado. Ha dejado muchas heridas históricas abiertas sin resolver. Por eso
Hello friends, your legal process for immigration is one of the most important things in your life. Be sure to chose a lawyer that you