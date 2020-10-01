Help Wanted – Family Conservancy

HELP WANTED
The Family Conservancy seeks the following 5 positions in KCKS
Clinical Dir. – MSW, LCSW-MO & LSCSW-KS license, 5 yrs. post-clinical exp. & prev. supervision exp. req’d.
Bilingual Clinical Prog. Mngr – MSW, LCSW-MO & LSCSW-KS license, 4 yrs. post-clinical exp. req’d. & prev. supervision exp. prefr’d.
Head Start Hlth Coord. – BA/BS, 2yrs exp. req’d
Early Child Mntl Hlth Spc. – LMSW, LPC or LCP req’d (4 FT, 1 Hrly)
Head Start Mntl Hlth Spc. – LMSW, LPC or LCP req’d
For immediate, confidential consideration, apply online at: https://rb.gy/bm98p2
EOE/M/F/D/V/SO