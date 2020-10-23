Dos Mundos Newspaper: Volume 40 Issue 43 • 10/22/20 – 10/28/20

In this issue
- KCKPS hosting anti-bullying awareness campaign
- La Familia Dean-Lozoya Foundation donates $10,000 to J.C. Harmon High School
- Cabot Westside more than just providing medical care
By Roberta Pardo Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday (Sept. 29) night, which many
By Jorge Ramos MIAMI, Florida — Pocas veces ocurre que una de las principales noticias en el mundo está al salir de la puerta de
By Tere Siqueira A regional food bank is helping to meet the needs of food-insecure Kansas City area residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Harvesters, a
By Angie Baldelomar The Samuel U. Rodgers Cabot Westside Clinic in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westside area has a long history of serving minority communities, including
By Angie Baldelomar Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools (KCKPS) is hosting an anti-bullying awareness campaign through October in observance of National Bullying Prevention Month. Lisa
