Fine weather draws us outside

Over the past week, the mood of our yard has transitioned from Halloween to Christmas. Ours isn’t the only property lively with the activity of replacing one holiday’s decorations with another. In fact, the Christmas decorating and decorations are happily inescapable; it’s the smart thing to do, say scientists and meteorologists. Not only is it healthy to decorate now, it’s far more comfortable, too.

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier, according to experts quoted on the financial and business news website, Business Insider on Sep. 3, 2019. Putting up Christmas decorations early can lighten the spirits. And people who decorate the outside of their homes are perceived as more friendly and their neighborhood more welcoming and cohesive.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood,” psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told UNILAD, the British Internet media company.

Christmas decorations are evocative of carefree childhood and the magic and excitement of the holidays, McKeown said; decorations reconnect us to happy memories, but it’s a labor-intensive, time-consuming project. By decorating early, we extend the magic, providing extra time to enjoy our handiwork.

The weather has mercifully cooperated, compelling our early decorating. We’ve been outside in shirtsleeves and casual shoes – no bulky overcoats, clumsy gloves or heavy snow boots. We’ve enjoyed daytime highs in the seventies. It’s been welcome, but unusual. While there have been balmy Thanksgiving Days, this weeks-long stretch of 70-degree weather is atypical. This time last year, highs were in the twenties and a few early November days saw snow flurries. It was the same in 2018. At this time in November three years ago, daytime high temperatures hovered in the forties and in 2016 and 2015, the fifties.

We’re lucky to have this fine weather for this long this late in the year. Whether decorating for the holidays; removing weeds and old vegetable plants; cleaning out the gutters; raking fallen leaves; or just being outdoors savoring the blessedly mild weather, let’s get out and enjoy it.

______________________________________________________________________

El buen tiempo nos atrae fuera

Durante la semana pasada, el ambiente de nuestro jardín ha pasado de Halloween a Navidad. La nuestra no es la única propiedad animada con la actividad de reemplazar la decoración de una festividad por otra. De hecho, decorar y las decoraciones navideñas son felizmente ineludibles; es lo más inteligente, dicen científicos y meteorólogos. No sólo es saludable decorar ahora, también es mucho más cómodo.

Las personas que colocan las decoraciones navideñas temprano son más felices, según los expertos citados en el sitio web de noticias financieras y comerciales, Business Insider, el 3 de septiembre de 2019. Colocar las decoraciones navideñas temprano puede alegrar el ánimo. Y las personas que decoran el exterior de sus hogares son percibidas como más amigables y su vecindario más acogedor y cohesionado.

“En un mundo lleno de estrés y ansiedad, a la gente le gusta asociarse con cosas que los hacen felices, y las decoraciones navideñas evocan esos fuertes sentimientos de la infancia”, dijo el psicoanalista Steve McKeown a UNILAD, la compañía británica de medios de Internet.

Las decoraciones navideñas evocan la infancia despreocupada y la magia y la emoción de las fiestas, dijo McKeown; las decoraciones nos vuelven a conectar con recuerdos felices, pero es un proyecto que requiere mucho tiempo y trabajo. Al decorar temprano, ampliamos la magia, brindando tiempo extra para disfrutar de nuestro trabajo.

El clima ha cooperado misericordiosamente, obligando a nuestra decoración temprana. Hemos estado afuera en mangas de camisa y zapatos casuales, sin abrigos voluminosos, guantes torpes o botas de nieve pesadas. Disfrutamos de los máximos diurnos de los setenta. Ha sido bienvenido, pero inusual. Si bien ha habido agradables Días de Acción de Gracias, este tramo de una semana de clima de 70 grados es atípico. En esta época del año pasado, los máximos estaban en los años veinte y algunos días de principios de noviembre vieron ráfagas de nieve. Lo mismo sucedió en 2018. En este momento de noviembre de hace tres años, las altas temperaturas diurnas rondaron los cuarenta y en 2016 y 2015, los cincuenta.

Tenemos la suerte de tener este buen tiempo durante tanto tiempo a finales de año. Ya sea decorando para las vacaciones; eliminar las malas hierbas y las plantas vegetales viejas; limpiar las canaletas; rastrillar las hojas caídas; o simplemente estar al aire libre saboreando el clima bendecido y templado, salgamos y disfrutémoslo.

