Try art therapy to manage your anxiety

Commentary by Chara

During stressful periods, experiencing anxiety is common. But anxiety can interfere with your daily routine if you do not act.

One of the most common ways of anxiety treatment is art therapy. A report published in 2017 by the Mayo Clinic states that people over 70 years old who worked on arts and crafts projects had lower risks of developing mild cognitive impairment.

Art therapy – which includes designing, creating sculptures, even coloring – has many cognitive benefits. Several researchers claim that art moves a person’s attention away from the trigger of the anxiety. In addition, art helps to calm the nervous system and make it function better.

So if you feel stressed and anxious, try creating some art. Get a coloring book for adults and color the shapes. Or try drawing or sculpting something. Develop your creativity and encourage yourself to create new things.

If you feel your case of anxiety is more serious, then try to see an art therapist. An art therapist can help you by guiding you to create new things and release your anxiety.

Along with providing an emotional release, art will help you with your self-esteem. So let your creativity flow. Act now.

______________________________________________________________________

Prueba la terapia del arte para controlar tu ansiedad

Durante los períodos estresantes, es común experimentar ansiedad. Pero la ansiedad puede interferir con su rutina diaria si no actúa.

Una de las formas más comunes de tratamiento de la ansiedad es la terapia artística o terapia del arte. Un informe publicado en 2017 por la Clínica Mayo afirma que las personas mayores de 70 años que trabajaban en proyectos de manualidades tenían menos riesgos de desarrollar un deterioro cognitivo leve.

La terapia del arte, que incluye diseñar, crear esculturas e incluso colorear, tiene muchos beneficios cognitivos. Varios investigadores afirman que el arte aleja la atención de una persona del desencadenante de la ansiedad. Además, el arte ayuda a calmar el sistema nervioso y a hacerlo funcionar mejor.

Entonces, si se siente estresado y ansioso, intente crear algo de arte. Consiga un libro para colorear para adultos y colorea las formas. O intente dibujar o esculpir algo. Desarrolle su creatividad y anímese a crear cosas nuevas.

Si siente que su caso de ansiedad es más grave, intente ver a un terapeuta de arte. Un terapeuta de arte puede ayudarle guiándote para crear cosas nuevas y liberar tu ansiedad. Además de proporcionar una liberación emocional, el arte le ayudará con su autoestima. Así que deje fluir su creatividad. Actúe ahora.

