Shawnee Mission North senior receives scholarship opportunities

By Roberta Pardo

Shawnee Mission North High School senior Jorge Luis Coromac’s family could not be more excited for him.

Coromac has become one of the latest recipients of scholarship opportunities offered by the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s Scholarship Shawnee Mission program. Along with 600 other students of Shawnee Mission North, he recently received a letter offering him choices for his college education.

“It was great to know (of) all the college opportunities that I had and earned,” Coromac said.

Coromac received offers from 13 colleges that amounted to $687,600 in scholarship offers in total — a feat he hopes makes his parents proud.

“I have struggled during school and I managed to get good grades,” he said. “This packet shows my parents how I did.”

His father, Jorge D. Coromac, said they are proud of Jorge Luis for getting this opportunity.

“It is an outstanding opportunity that each student deserves as they continue building a bright future,” he said. “We are so proud of Jorge Luis for his continued academic success, and his commitment to continue building his knowledge and skills.”

Coromac’s plan is to attend the University of Kansas and study education or sports medicine. On top of his classes, he is a member of the school swimming, strolling strings, and track and field teams. He volunteers in the Kansas City area and works after school at the new Merriam Community Center as a lifeguard.

The Scholarship Shawnee Mission program is a new initiative by the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation to bring scholarships to students in the cluster of Shawnee Mission schools by working with college and university partners connecting students with their futures.

______________________________________________________________________

Estudiante de Shawnee Mission North recibe oportunidades de becas

La familia de Jorge Luis Coromac, estudiante de último año de Shawnee Mission North High School, no podría estar más emocionada por él.

Coromac se ha convertido en uno de los últimos beneficiarios de las oportunidades de becas ofrecidas por el programa de becas Shawnee Mission de la Fundación de Educación Shawnee Mission. Junto con otros 600 estudiantes de Shawnee Mission North, recientemente recibió una carta que le ofrecía opciones para su educación universitaria.

“Fue genial conocer (de) todas las oportunidades universitarias que tuve y gané”, dijo Coromac.

Coromac recibió ofertas de 13 universidades que ascendieron a $687,600 en ofertas de becas en total, una hazaña que espera enorgullezca a sus padres.

“He tenido problemas durante la escuela y me las arreglé para sacar buenas notas”, dijo. “Este paquete muestra a mis padres cómo me fue”.

Su padre, Jorge D. Coromac, dijo que están orgullosos de Jorge Luis por tener esta oportunidad.

“Es una oportunidad excepcional que todos los estudiantes se merecen mientras continúan construyendo un futuro brillante”, dijo. “Estamos muy orgullosos de Jorge Luis por su continuo éxito académico y su compromiso de continuar desarrollando sus conocimientos y habilidades”.

El plan de Coromac es asistir a la Universidad de Kansas y estudiar educación o medicina deportiva. Además de sus clases, es miembro de la escuela de natación, paseos en cuerdas y equipos de atletismo. Es voluntario en el área de Kansas City y trabaja después de la escuela en el nuevo Merriam Community Center como salvavidas.

El programa de becas Shawnee Mission es una nueva iniciativa de la Shawnee Mission Education Foundation para brindar becas a los estudiantes en el grupo de escuelas de Shawnee Mission mediante el trabajo con socios universitarios y universitarios que conectan a los estudiantes con su futuro.

