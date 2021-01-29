Have the final say to your life – create a will

Commentary by Chara

Just because you cannot take your possessions with you when you die does not mean you should not think about what should be done with your stuff after your death.

On the contrary, it is important to think about what will happen with your property and other possessions. If you do nothing, either the state will take possession of your goods or your immediate family will inherit them.

If you want to have a say in what happens to your stuff, there is a simple solution: create a will.

In Kansas and Missouri, anyone who is at least 18 years old can create a will. The will must be in writing, signed by the person who created it and signed by two witnesses who saw the creator signing it. Beneficiaries should not be witnesses.

Kansas and Missouri do not require bills to be notarized. In addition, both states recognize oral wills under certain circumstances.

If you are worried you might change your mind in a few years about who gets what, relax. You can change your will any time you want. But to avoid confusion, make sure to destroy previous versions. You can revoke a last will and testament by canceling it or destroying it.

If you want something more formal or think that your will might be contested, then hire a lawyer to guide you during the process. Having an attorney draft up a formal will need not be expensive.

Do not delay in getting your affairs in order. Draw up a will as soon as you can. Remember, you have a say in not only how you live your life, but also in what happens to your possessions at the end of it.

Tenga la última palabra sobre su vida: haga un testamento

El hecho de que no pueda llevarse sus pertenencias cuando muera no significa que no deba pensar sobre lo que se debería hacerse con sus cosas después de su muerte.

Por el contrario, es importante pensar qué pasará con su propiedad y otras pertenencias. Si no hace nada, el estado tomará posesión de sus bienes o su familia inmediata los heredará.

Si quiere tener voz y voto en lo que sucede con sus cosas, hay una solución simple: haga un testamento.

En Kansas y Missouri, cualquier persona que tenga al menos 18 años puede hacer un testamento. El testamento debe estar por escrito, firmado por la persona que lo creó y firmado por dos testigos que vieron al creador firmarlo. Los beneficiarios no deben ser testigos.

Kansas y Missouri no requieren que los testamentos estén notariados. Además, ambos estados reconocen testamentos orales en determinadas circunstancias.

Si está preocupado por cambiar de opinión en unos años sobre quién obtiene qué, relájese. Puede cambiar su testamento en cualquier momento que desee. Pero para evitar confusiones, asegúrese de destruir las versiones anteriores. Puede revocar una última voluntad y testamento cancelando o destruyéndolo.

Si desea algo más formal o cree que su testamento podría ser impugnado, contrate a un abogado para que lo guíe durante el proceso. Tener un abogado redactando un borrador formal no tiene por qué ser caro.

No se demore en poner sus asuntos en orden. Redacte un testamento tan pronto como pueda. Recuerde, tiene algo que decir no sólo en cómo vive su vida, sino también en lo que sucede con sus posesiones al final de la misma.