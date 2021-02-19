KC goes dark, rolling power outages affect 270,000-plus households

By Roberta Pardo

Rolling power outages have affected the Kansas City area since Monday (Feb. 15) because of record freezing temperatures.

The Southwest Power Pool, the organization that controls the power grid in Kansas and portions of Missouri among other more than a dozen states, requested Monday that Evergy reduce its energy load by “five times the demand.”

As a result, roughly 270,000 Evergy customers were without power for part of the day on Tuesday (Feb. 16), and 60,000 were affected on Monday. As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, less than 1,000 customers were still without power.

Evergy and Independence Power and Light warned Tuesday night that there was a strong possibility for more rolling power outages overnight into Wednesday (Feb. 17) morning.

Both companies continued to ask customers to conserve energy as much as possible and encouraged them to make sure phones and other devices were charged and to have an emergency kit ready.

“Thankfully, Evergy wasn’t required to implement temporary power outages overnight,” the company tweeted early Wednesday morning. “This morning we remain in a critical period and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) remains at Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid.”

This is the latest consequence of winter weather that continues to wreak havoc across the United States, with forecasts predicting more ice and low temperatures ahead in the most-affected states, including Texas, where more than 3 million customers were still without power at press time.

KC a oscuras: los cortes de energía afectan a más de 270,000 hogares

Los cortes continuos de energía han afectado el área de Kansas City desde el lunes (15 de febrero) debido a temperaturas bajo cero.

Southwest Power Pool, la organización que controla la red eléctrica en Kansas y partes de Missouri entre otros más de una docena de estados, solicitó el lunes que Evergy reduzca su carga de energía en “cinco veces la demanda”.

Como resultado, aproximadamente 270,000 clientes de Evergy se quedaron sin electricidad durante parte del día del martes (16 de febrero) y 60,000 se vieron afectados el lunes. Hasta las 9:20 p.m. el martes, menos de 1,000 clientes seguían sin electricidad.

Evergy e Independence Power and Light advirtieron el martes por la noche que existía una gran posibilidad de más cortes de energía durante la noche del miércoles (17 de febrero) por la mañana.

Ambas compañías continuaron pidiendo a los clientes que ahorraran energía tanto como fuera posible y los alentaron a asegurarse de que los teléfonos y otros dispositivos estuvieran cargados y a tener un equipo de emergencia listo.

“Afortunadamente, Evergy no se vio obligado a implementar cortes de energía temporales durante la noche”, tuiteó la compañía el miércoles por la mañana temprano. “Esta mañana permanecemos en un período crítico y el Southwest Power Pool (SPP) permanece en el Nivel 2 de Alerta de Emergencia Energética a medida que las bajas temperaturas continúan ejerciendo presión sobre la red eléctrica regional”.

Esta es la última consecuencia del clima invernal que continúa causando estragos en Estados Unidos, con pronósticos que pronostican más hielo y bajas temperaturas en los estados más afectados, incluido Texas, donde más de 3 millones de clientes todavía estaban sin electricidad al momento de la publicación.