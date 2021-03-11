Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 10 • 03/11/21 – 03/17/21

In this issue:
• KC protesters calling justice for Donnie Sanders
Women’s History Month:
• Acosta helps community through her work at Truman
• Lopez Galvan pursuing mission of helping the community
• Piedra empowering immigrants through the law
The Johnson County Department of Health & Environment (JCDHE) has the following update regarding COVID-19 vaccines recently received: *Received 1,000 doses from Health Partnership Clinic (1/11/21)*Received
By Jorge Ramos Este es el último artículo que escribo con Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos. Y hay, lo reconozco, un cierto orgullo
In this issue • KC goes dark, rolling power outages affect 270,000-plus households • Expert shares tips on handling anxiety during pandemic • KCMO Health
By Angie BaldelomarFor Isabel Gutierrez, education has been at the center of most of her life.A native of Mexico, Gutierrez moved to the Kansas City
By Chara Lisa Lopez Galvan’s love and dedication for her community has inspired her to help many people to pursue their dream jobs.For 15 years,
By Angie Baldelomar Jackie Acosta has been a nurse for 14 years, but she never considered nursing as a career until after graduating college with
Story by Roberta Pardo, Photo cortesy by Darrius Smith/KSHB-TV On March 6, a group of more than 50 protesters marched along Ward Parkway from Arno
In this day and age of 24-hour news, social media and so many other sources of information (and not all of it true), it’s easy