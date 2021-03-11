fbpx

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 10 • 03/11/21 – 03/17/21

In this issue:

• KC protesters calling justice for Donnie Sanders

Women’s History Month:

• Acosta helps community through her work at Truman

• Lopez Galvan pursuing mission of helping the community

• Piedra empowering immigrants through the law

