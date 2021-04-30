GCI preparing Cinco de Mayo celebration

By Roberta Pardo

Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) is bringing back its Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Although the pandemic prevented GCI from staging it last year, GCI will host the celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the center’s administrative building, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This fundraiser not only benefits our programs, but it continues a neighborhood tradition that originally started in 1922, making it the original Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Kansas City!” an official announcement read.

The outdoor event is free and will include live music, raffles, caricatures and face painting, as well as limited options for food, including tamales, and drinks. Unlike previous years, there will not be any outside vendors or carnival rides.

Although some seating will be provided, the center encourages people to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Masks are required to attend.

GCI is still looking for volunteers. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so at https://bit.ly/2021volunteers.

For more information on the event, visit GCI’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guadalupecenterskc/.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GCI prepara celebración del Cinco de Mayo

Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) trae de vuelta su celebración del Cinco de Mayo.

Aunque la pandemia impidió que GCI la organizara el año pasado, el GCI organizará la celebración de 4 a 8 p.m. el 7 de mayo en el edificio administrativo del centro, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, en Kansas City, Missouri.

“Esta recaudación de fondos no sólo beneficia a nuestros programas, sino que continúa la tradición del vecindario que comenzó originalmente en 1922, ¡convirtiéndola en la Fiesta del Cinco de Mayo original en Kansas City!” se lee un anuncio oficial.

El evento al aire libre es gratuito e incluirá música en vivo, rifas, caricaturas y pintura facial, así como opciones limitadas de comida, incluidos tamales y bebidas. A diferencia de años anteriores, no habrá vendedores externos ni atracciones de carnaval.

Aunque se proporcionarán algunos asientos, el centro anima a las personas a traer sillas de jardín o mantas. Se requieren máscaras para asistir.

El GCI todavía está buscando voluntarios. Cualquiera que desee registrarse puede hacerlo en https://bit.ly/2021volunteers.

Para obtener más información sobre el evento, visite la página de Facebook de GCI en https://www.facebook.com/guadalupecenterskc/.