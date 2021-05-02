CABA hosting tour to promote local restaurants

By Angie Baldelomar

The Central Avenue Betterment Association (CABA) is hosting a restaurant tour to promote local businesses on Saturday (May 1).

The Flavors of Central Tour aims to showcase area restaurants and help them reactivate their businesses, said Edgar Galicia, CABA executive director.

“All of our restaurants and businesses have suffered throughout the year and we need to reactivate their economy, so we’re doing that,” Galicia said.

Participating restaurants featured on the tour have invested in it to promote themselves, Galicia said. So far, he said about 180 guests have signed up for the tour.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m., with registration at Bethany Park. After checking in, the guests will get a map, a security bracelet and a voucher for each restaurant.

“You get to go from place to place and enjoy their food,” Galicia said. “Each restaurant has an offering, and it really works for everyone because it’s a self-guided tour, so you’re not in a big group. You’re staying within distance and still enjoying yourself.”

All participating eateries are close to one another, so guests can choose between walking, bicycling or taking the RideKC bus for free. The CABA will have bikes to loan.

Tickets cost $45 each and are available at https://www.theflavorsofcentraltour.com/.

“Any funding that we get from this event is going to finance one of our programs, which is the Free Wheels for Kids,” Galicia said.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.theflavorsofcentraltour.com/.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

CABA organiza tour para promocionar restaurantes locales

La Asociación de Mejoramiento de la Avenida Central (CABA, por sus siglas en inglés) está organizando un recorrido por restaurantes para promover los negocios locales el sábado (1 de mayo).

El Flavors of Central Tour tiene como objetivo mostrar los restaurantes del área y ayudarlos a reactivar sus negocios, dijo Edgar Galicia, director ejecutivo de CABA.

“Todos nuestros restaurantes y negocios han sufrido durante todo el año y necesitamos reactivar su economía, así que lo estamos haciendo”, dijo Galicia.

Los restaurantes participantes que aparecen en el tour han invertido en él para promocionarse, dijo Galicia. Hasta ahora, dijo que unos 180 invitados se han inscrito para el recorrido.

El evento comienza a las 9:30 a.m., con registro en Bethany Park. Después de registrarse, los participantes recibirán un mapa, una pulsera de seguridad y un vale para cada restaurante.

“Tienes la oportunidad de ir de un lugar a otro y disfrutar de su comida”, dijo Galicia. “Cada restaurante tiene una oferta y realmente funciona para todos porque es una visita autoguiada, por lo que no estás en un grupo grande. Te mantienes a distancia y sigues disfrutando”.

Todos los restaurantes participantes están cerca unos de otros, por lo que los huéspedes pueden elegir entre caminar, andar en bicicleta o tomar el autobús RideKC de forma gratuita. La CABA tendrá bicicletas para prestar.

Los boletos cuestan $45 cada uno y están disponibles en https://www.theflavorsofcentraltour.com/.

“Cualquier financiamiento que obtengamos de este evento se destinará a financiar uno de nuestros programas, que es Free Wheels for Kids”, dijo Galicia.

Para obtener más información sobre este evento, visite https://www.theflavorsofcentraltour.com/.