Josefina Prewitt celebrates 100th birthday

By Angie Baldelomar

Longtime Kansas City area resident Josefina Prewitt, affectionally known as “Pepa,” recently celebrated a big milestone: turning 100 years old.

“It’s very exciting,” Prewitt said of the feat. “I never imagined I would get to this age.”

A native of Colombia, Prewitt said she is the only one in her family — and husband Lee Prewitt’s family — to reach that age.

When Prewitt was 39, in 1960, she moved to the United States, after her mother had died. Two of her sisters already lived in the Kansas City area and asked her to move here. She accepted.

In Kansas City, Prewitt found work as a seamstress at a bridal shop. She was the only one of her siblings to remain single.

“I didn’t want to marry in Colombia because I didn’t want to leave my mother by herself,” she said.

She also never met anyone who attracted her attention. But that would change in 1966, when she met Lee Prewitt.

Lee Prewitt worked at a barbershop around the block from where Prewitt lived. She recalls that the minute she saw him all her thoughts about marriage went out the window.

“I was driving by Broadway and stopped because of a red light on the middle of the street, right in front of the barbershop,” she said. “And then, he looks up and sees me, he keeps looking at me and so then I turn to see and that was the first time I saw him. He smiled and waved at me. Then, the light changed.”

Prewitt was taken by Lee from the moment she saw him.

“I knew I was supposed to marry this guy,” she said.

They formally met a while after and got married on Nov. 18, 1967. Prewitt and her husband live at Senior Star at Wexford Place in Kansas City.

After a century of life, the advice Prewitt offers is simple.

“Work, and do so honestly,” she said. “Have aspirations and always work to achieve them.”

Josefina Prewitt celebra su cumpleaños No. 100

Josefina Prewitt, residente desde hace mucho tiempo del área de Kansas City, conocida cariñosamente como “Pepa”, celebró recientemente un gran hito: cumplir 100 años.

“Es muy emocionante”, dijo Prewitt sobre la hazaña. “Nunca imaginé que llegaría a esta edad”.

Prewitt, originaria de Colombia, dijo que es la única en su familia, y en la familia de su esposo Lee Prewitt, que alcanza esa edad.

Cuando Prewitt tenía 39 años, en 1960, se mudó a Estados Unidos, después de la muerte de su madre. Dos de sus hermanas ya vivían en el área de Kansas City y le pidieron que se mudara aquí. Ella aceptó.

En Kansas City, Prewitt encontró trabajo como costurera en una tienda de novias. Ella fue la única de sus hermanos que permaneció soltera.

“No quería casarme en Colombia porque no quería dejar a mi madre sola”, dijo.

Tampoco conoció a nadie que le llamara la atención. Pero eso cambiaría en 1966, cuando conociera a Lee Prewitt.

Lee Prewitt trabajaba en una barbería alrededor de la cuadra de donde vivía Prewitt. Ella recuerda que en el momento en que lo vio, todos sus pensamientos sobre el matrimonio se fueron por la ventana.

“Conducía por Broadway y me detuve debido a un semáforo en rojo en el medio de la calle, justo en frente de la barbería”, dijo. “Y luego, él mira hacia arriba y me ve, sigue mirándome y entonces yo me doy vuelta para ver y esa fue la primera vez que lo vi. Él sonrió y me saludó con la mano. Entonces, la luz cambió”.

Lee se llevó a Prewitt desde el momento en que lo vio.

“Sabía que se suponía que debía casarme con este tipo”, dijo.

Se conocieron formalmente un tiempo después y se casaron el 18 de noviembre de 1967. Prewitt y su esposo ahora viven en Senior Star en Wexford Place en Kansas City.

Después de un siglo de vida, los consejos que ofrece Prewitt son sencillos.

“Trabaja y sé honesto”, dijo. “Ten aspiraciones y trabaja siempre para conseguirlas.”