Covid-19 vaccinations campaigns continue across the nation. In the Kansas City area, vaccinations remain a priority for health departments.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday (June 2) that 42.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 41.8% of the population has received at least one dose and 34.7% have completed vaccination.

As vaccination numbers continue to climb, the KC metro area continues to reopen. Now that summer is here, those numbers also mean a return of in-person activities.

This Saturday (June 5), the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is unveiling its first new exhibition since the pandemic hit Kansas City more than a year ago. “Testimony: African American Artists Collective” will spotlight 36 local artists. Admission is free, though reserved tickets and masks continue to be required to enter the museum.

This weekend is also the first weekend of the month, which means the traditional First Friday events.

The summer festival season in the Kansas City area also starts this week. The Kansas City State Fair starts today (June 3) and will run until June 13 at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Entrance fee is $8 to $10. Visit https://www.cabledahmerarena.com/events/detail/kansas-city-state-fair for more information.

On June 4-5, the Food, Art & Drink Festival will take place on Linden Square in downtown Gladstone.

Two festivals will take place on June 5. The Hy-Vee SummerFest at Belton Memorial Park (https://www.facebook.com/events/304558051265843) and the Strang Hall Beer Fest in Overland Park (https://www.visitoverlandpark.com/event/strang-hall-beer-fest/429).

For those who love theatre, Theatre in the Park will open its season with “Mamma Mia!” at 8:30 p.m. June 4-6 as well as June 9-12. For more information, visit https://theatreinthepark.org/.

Also on Friday (June 4), the Liberty Lounge Summer Vibes Series, an evening of conversation and music at the Liberty Lounge in Independence, will open with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and jazz music.

At the Union Station streetcar stop, the Troostival Street Tour pop-up show will feature several local bands also on June 4.

Remember, continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when attending these events. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Nota bene:

The Kansas City Star offers a more comprehensive list of in-person and virtual activities for the weekend: https://www.kansascity.com/entertainment/article251819473.html

_________________________________________________________________________________

Una guía para el verano en el área de KC

Las campañas de vacunación contra Covid-19 continúan en todo el país. El área de Kansas City no es la excepción.

El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Kansas dijo el miércoles (2 de junio) que el 42,3% de la población ha sido vacunada con al menos una dosis. El Departamento de Salud y Servicios para Personas Mayores de Missouri dijo que el 41,8% de la población ha recibido al menos una dosis y el 34,7% ha recibido ambas dosis y están completamente vacunados.

A medida que los números de vacunación continúan aumentando, el área metropolitana de KC continúa reabriendo. Ahora que llegó el verano, esos números también significan un regreso de las actividades en persona.

Este sábado (5 de junio), el Museo de Arte Nelson-Atkins presenta su primera exposición nueva desde que la pandemia azotó Kansas City hace más de un año. “Testimony: African American Artists Collective” destacará a 36 artistas locales. La entrada es gratuita, aunque se siguen requiriendo entradas reservadas y máscaras para ingresar al museo.

Este fin de semana también es el primer fin de semana del mes, lo que significa los eventos tradicionales del primer viernes.

La temporada de festivales de verano en el área de Kansas City también comienza esta semana. La Feria Estatal de Kansas City comienza hoy (3 de junio) y se extenderá hasta el 13 de junio en el Cable Dahmer Arena. La tarifa de entrada es de $8 a $10. Visite https://www.cabledahmerarena.com/events/detail/kansas-city-state-fair para obtener más información.

Del 4 al 5 de junio, el Festival de comida, arte y bebida se llevará a cabo en Linden Square en el centro de Gladstone.

Dos festivales se llevarán a cabo el 5 de junio. El Hy-Vee SummerFest en Belton Memorial Park (https://www.facebook.com/events/304558051265843) y el Strang Hall Beer Fest en Overland Park (https://www.visitoverlandpark.com/event/strang-hall-beer-fest/429).

Para los amantes del teatro, Theatre in the Park abrirá su temporada con “Mamma Mia!” a las 8:30 p.m. 4-6 de junio y 9-12 de junio. Para obtener más información, visite https://theatreinthepark.org/.

También el viernes (4 de junio), comenzará la Liberty Lounge Summer Vibes Series, una noche de conversación y música en el Liberty Lounge en Independence, con Bob Kendrick, presidente del Museo de Béisbol de las Ligas Negras, y música jazz.

En la parada de tranvía de Union Station, el espectáculo emergente Troostival Street Tour contará con varias bandas locales también el 4 de junio.

Recuerda seguir practicando el distanciamiento social y usar una máscara cuando asista a estos eventos. Siempre es mejor prevenir que lamentar.

Nota bene:

El Kansas City Star ofrece una lista más completa de actividades virtuales y en persona para este fin de semana: https://www.kansascity.com/entertainment/article251819473.html.