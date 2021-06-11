The origins of Father’s Day

Día del Padre

Every third Sunday in June, Americans nationwide get together to celebrate the fathers and father figures in their lives.

The holiday dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, a few years after Mother’s Day was first celebrated, when Sonora Smart Dodd, daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, proposed a similar holiday to honor fathers.

Dodd wanted to celebrate her father who was a single parent who raised six children. She initially suggested June 5, her father’s birthday, as the date for the celebration, but the celebration was deferred to the third Sunday of June. The first Father’s Day was observed in the state of Washington on June 19, 1910.

The idea of officially celebrating fatherhood spread quickly across the United States, as more and more states adopted the holiday. Congress officially recognized the holiday in 1956 with the passage of a joint resolution.

Ten years later, in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a presidential proclamation honoring fathers and designating the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day. In 1972, President Richard Nixon permanently established the observance of the holiday.

Father’s Day usually translates into spending time with our fathers and giving them a gift to show our love. In 2020, the opportunities to step out were few. This year, as vaccination efforts continue and vaccination rates keep going up, there are more possibilities to go out and celebrate with our fathers — though still following safety guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Still, those who prefer to celebrate at home have many options to make the day special. Cooking your dad’s favorite meal, for example, is a solid choice to celebrate. Maybe you can also arrange an evening that includes watching a movie together.

Whether you go out to celebrate or stay inside, one thing is for sure: What matters is spending time with your father. If this pandemic has proved anything is that today more than ever we should take advantage of every opportunity to show our love for our loved ones. Happy Father’s Day!

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Los orígenes del Día del Padre

Cada tercer domingo de junio, los estadounidenses de todo el país se reúnen para celebrar a los padres y figuras paternas en sus vidas.

La festividad se remonta a principios del siglo XX, unos años después de que se celebrara por primera vez el Día de la Madre, cuando Sonora Smart Dodd, hija del veterano de la Guerra Civil estadounidense William Jackson Smart, propuso una festividad similar para honrar a los padres.

Dodd quería celebrar a su padre, que era un padre soltero que crió a seis hijos. Inicialmente sugirió el 5 de junio, el cumpleaños de su padre, como fecha para la celebración, pero se pospuso para el tercer domingo de junio. El primer Día del Padre se celebró en el estado de Washington el 19 de junio de 1910.

La idea de celebrar oficialmente la paternidad se extendió rápidamente por Estados Unidos, a medida que más y más estados adoptaron la festividad. El Congreso reconoció oficialmente la festividad en 1956 con la aprobación de una resolución conjunta.

Diez años después, en 1966, el presidente Lyndon B. Johnson emitió una proclamación presidencial en honor a los padres y designando el tercer domingo de junio como el Día del Padre. En 1972, el presidente Richard Nixon estableció permanentemente la observancia de la festividad.

El Día del Padre generalmente se traduce en pasar tiempo con nuestros padres y darles un regalo para mostrar nuestro amor. En 2020, las oportunidades de dar un paso al frente fueron pocas. Este año, a medida que los esfuerzos de vacunación continúan y las tasas de vacunación siguen aumentando, hay más posibilidades de salir y celebrar con su padre, aunque no se olviden de seguir las pautas de seguridad como usar una máscara y el distanciamiento social.

Aún así, quienes prefieren celebrar en casa tienen muchas opciones para hacer que el día sea especial. Cocinar la comida favorita de tu papá, por ejemplo, es una buena opción para celebrar. Quizás también pueda organizar una velada que incluya ver una película juntos.

Ya sea que salga a celebrar o se quede adentro, una cosa es segura: lo que importa es pasar tiempo con tu padre. Si algo ha demostrado esta pandemia es que hoy más que nunca debemos aprovechar cada oportunidad para mostrar nuestro amor a nuestros seres queridos. ¡Feliz Día del Padre!