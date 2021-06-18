The role of fathers has been evolutionary across cultures throughout millennia. But the benefits enjoyed by modern families and society from fatherhood’s contemporary province are valuable and more crucial than ever.

Fathers’ affection and increased family involvement help promote children’s social and emotional development, suggests research across families from all ethnic backgrounds, reports the American Psychological Association. It empowers kids to develop a sense of their place in the world, which encourages healthy social, emotional and cognitive development and functioning. And kids with strong, loving, engaged fathers are less likely to suffer from behavioral problems or substance abuse.

Not everyone’s dominant father figure is a biological male parent. He may be a step-parent, uncle or other extended family member, teacher, counselor, coach, faith leader, friend or neighbor. Regardless, those of us who’ve benefitted from the dependable, loving, supportive guidance of an affectionate father figure will mark Sunday with a grateful heart. June 20 is the third Sunday in June, designated as Father’s Day, a holiday honoring the men who welcomed and embraced the responsibilities of fatherhood. They deserve to be remembered and celebrated for their sacrifices, their devotion to family, the life lessons they taught, their patience, the honorable and loving example they set, the talents and passions they shared and their appreciation of the sacred privilege of caring for their children. They help shape tomorrow’s leaders.

May young men who will one day be fathers look to those admirable men with whom they have a paternal bond and learn from them the art of fatherhood. Despite that expectations are ever-changing, and that today’s dads face daunting challenges, including having to compete harder for their kids’ time and attention, their role has never been more demanding. Focus less on your relationships with things and more on your relationships with your kids, advises University of Michigan professor, Regina Morantz-Sanchez. It takes dedication, patience and constant effort to be a good parent, and it can be challenging. Not everyone’s cut out to raise a child. As baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs famously observed, “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”

We salute all the men who are special enough to be a dad. Happy Father’s Day.

Lo suficientemente especial como para ser papá

El papel de los padres ha sido evolutivo en todas las culturas a lo largo de milenios. Pero los beneficios que disfrutan las familias modernas y la sociedad de la provincia contemporánea de la paternidad son valiosos y más cruciales que nunca.

El afecto de los padres y el aumento de la participación familiar ayudan a promover el desarrollo social y emocional de los niños, sugiere una investigación en familias de todos los orígenes étnicos, según lo reporta la Asociación Estadounidense de Psicología. Le permite a los niños desarrollar un sentido de su lugar en el mundo, lo que fomenta un desarrollo y funcionamiento social, emocional y cognitivo saludable. Y los niños con padres fuertes, amorosos y comprometidos tienen menos probabilidades de sufrir problemas de conducta o abuso de sustancias.

No todo el mundo tiene como figura paterna dominante a un padre biológico. Puede ser padrastro, tío u otro miembro de la familia extendida, maestro, consejero, entrenador, líder religioso, amigo o vecino. Independientemente, aquellos de nosotros que nos hemos beneficiado de la guía confiable, amorosa y solidaria de una figura paterna cariñosa celebraremos el domingo con un corazón agradecido. El 20 de junio es el tercer domingo de junio, designado como el Día del Padre, un día festivo en honor a los hombres que dieron la bienvenida y abrazaron las responsabilidades de la paternidad. Merecen ser recordados y celebrados por sus sacrificios, su devoción a la familia, las lecciones de vida que enseñaron, su paciencia, el ejemplo honorable y amoroso que dieron, los talentos y pasiones que compartieron y su aprecio por el sagrado privilegio de cuidar de sus hijos. Ayudan a formar a los líderes del mañana.

Que los jóvenes que algún día serán padres miren a esos hombres admirables con los que tienen un vínculo paterno y aprendan de ellos el arte de la paternidad. A pesar de que las expectativas cambian constantemente y que los papás de hoy enfrentan desafíos abrumadores, entre ellos tener que competir más duro por el tiempo y la atención de sus hijos, su papel nunca ha sido más exigente. Concéntrese menos en sus relaciones con las cosas y más en sus relaciones con sus hijos, aconseja la docente de la Universidad de Michigan, Regina Morantz-Sanchez. Se necesita dedicación, paciencia y esfuerzo constante para ser un buen padre y puede ser un desafío. No todo el mundo está hecho para criar a un niño. Como observó el famoso miembro del Salón de la Fama del béisbol, Wade Boggs: “Cualquiera puede ser padre, pero se necesita a alguien especial para ser papá”.

Saludamos a todos los hombres que son lo suficientemente especiales como para ser papá. Feliz Día del Padre.