Christiansen Caballero explora la lucha de la clase trabajadora

Christiansen Caballero

By Angie Baldelomar

Christiansen Caballero explores working-class struggles in new exhibition

Artist Jonathan Christiansen Caballero is presenting his latest work at Belger Arts in Kansas City, Missouri.

His exhibition, called “La Gente/The People” and comprised of life-sized sculptures, depicts moments of labor and struggle, alongside feelings of love and joy.

“I want to really try to humanize Latinos and Latin American immigrants because I think, especially in the last (few) years, there’s been a lot of efforts to try to ‘other’ our community in a way that it’s really negative,” Christiansen Caballero said.

This work was not only partly inspired by watching Christiansen Caballero’s parents support the family through labor jobs but also by his mother, who emigrated from Panama, so he has always been drawn to those types of stories. In fact, his work focuses on the immigrant experience and gives visibility to the struggles of the working class, including Latin American laborers in the United States.

“It’s important for me to show that Latinos are contributing to this country (and) society and they’re doing it because they want to support their families,” he said.

Born and raised in Utah, Christiansen Caballero was drawn to art from a young age.

“One of the earliest gifts I remember asking for Christmas to my parents was actually posters of paintings, of art,” he said.

Christiansen Caballero eventually graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor of fine arts in ceramics and sculpture, and he completed his master of fine arts in ceramics from Indiana University. Originally, however, he planned to get into construction, but then realized that it was not the path for him and switched to a bachelor of arts.

Last fall, Christiansen Caballero settled in Lawrence, Kansas, when his wife started her program at the University of Kansas. This fall, he will be an artist-in-residence at the Lawrence Arts Center.

Although Christiansen Caballero’s expertise is in ceramics, he likes to combine all types of materials when creating his artwork.

“Each material has a lot of significance, and they all have their own histories and meanings; and I can encode all of this history that it’s over a millennia of being in the Americas that really affects all of us and who we are today,” he said.

The exhibition opened on July 2 and will remain on view through October 2021 at Belger Crane Yard Studios. He also will give an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Belger Crane Yard Studios. To RSVP for the talk and for more information, visit https://belgerarts.org/la-gentethe-people-jonathan-christensen-caballero.

El artista Jonathan Christiansen Caballero presenta su trabajo más reciente en Belger Arts en Kansas City, Missouri.

Su exposición, llamada “La Gente/The People” y compuesta por esculturas de tamaño natural, muestra momentos de trabajo y lucha, junto con sentimientos de amor y alegría.

“Realmente quiero tratar de humanizar a los latinos y los inmigrantes latinoamericanos porque creo que, especialmente en los últimos años, ha habido muchos esfuerzos para tratar de ‘otros’ a nuestra comunidad de una manera que sea realmente negativa”, dijo Christiansen Caballero.

Este trabajo no sólo se inspiró en parte al ver a sus padres mantener a la familia a través de trabajos laborales, sino también en su madre, quien emigró de Panamá, por lo que siempre se ha sentido atraído por ese tipo de historias. De hecho, su trabajo se centra en la experiencia del inmigrante y da visibilidad a las luchas de la clase trabajadora, incluidos los trabajadores latinoamericanos en Estados Unidos.

“Es importante para mí mostrar que los latinos están contribuyendo a este país (y) a la sociedad y lo están haciendo porque quieren mantener a sus familias”, dijo.

Nacido y criado en Utah, Christiansen Caballero se sintió atraído por el arte desde muy joven.

“Uno de los primeros regalos que recuerdo haber pedido a mis padres en Navidad fueron en realidad carteles de pinturas, de arte”, dijo.

Christiansen Caballero finalmente se graduó de la Universidad Estatal de Utah con una licenciatura en bellas artes en cerámica y escultura, y completó su maestría en bellas artes en cerámica de la Universidad de Indiana. Sin embargo, originalmente planeaba dedicarse a la construcción, pero luego se dio cuenta de que no era el camino para él y se cambió a una licenciatura en artes.

El otoño pasado, Christiansen Caballero se mudó en Lawrence, Kansas, cuando su esposa comenzó su programa en la Universidad de Kansas. Este otoño, será artista residente en el Lawrence Arts Center.

Aunque su experiencia está en la cerámica, le gusta combinar todo tipo de materiales a la hora de crear su obra de arte.

“Cada material tiene mucho significado, y todos tienen sus propias historias y significados; y puedo codificar toda esta historia que es más de un milenio de estar en las Américas que realmente nos afecta a todos y a quienes somos hoy”, dijo.

La exposición se inauguró el 2 de julio y permanecerá abierta hasta octubre de 2021 en Belger Crane Yard Studios. También dará una charla de artista a las 7 p.m. el 6 de agosto en Belger Crane Yard Studios. Para confirmar su asistencia a la charla y para obtener más información, visite https://belgerarts.org/la-gentethe-people-jonathan-christensen-caballero.