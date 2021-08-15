Voces Consulares: Agosto vamos con todo

By Alfonso Navarro-Bernachi

En agosto el consulado de México ofrece actividades especiales para seguir atendiendo la gran demanda de servicios consulares, proteger los derechos de nuestra población y promover oportunidades educativas para quienes viven en Kansas, Missouri y el oeste de Oklahoma.

Así, el día 14 el director general de Servicios Consulares de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores, Jaime Vázquez-Bracho, se unirá desde Kansas City a la segunda jornada sabatina en América del Norte, en la que 57 oficinas consulares de México en Estados Unidos y Canadá tramitaremos pasaportes y credenciales para votar.

El director Vázquez-Bracho se reunirá con representantes de comunidades de diversas regiones –Wichita, St. Louis, Springfield, Dodge City, Garden City y zona metropolitana de Kansas City, y dialogará en el consulado con personas que acudan a realizar trámites.

Ahí podrá escuchar necesidades específicas de servicio y de oportunidades de mejora –incluyendo atención especial durante la pandemia, y presentará avances como la próxima expedición del pasaporte electrónico –uno de los más seguros del mundo.

También desde Kansas City participaremos del lunes 23 al viernes 27 en la cuarta Semana Binacional de Educación, bajo el lema “Con Educación Avanzamos Todos y Todas” y de cuyas actividades y oportunidades le informaremos en Voces Consulares la próxima semana.

El sábado 28 y el domingo 29, el Consulado Móvil visitará Guymon, Oklahoma, para expedir pasaportes y matrículas a quienes de otra manera no pueden viajar más de seis horas por carretera hasta el consulado. Este servicio esencial permite atender a personas mexicanas que viven en el distrito consular a cargo de Kansas City, cuyo territorio es casi dos veces mayor que el estado de Chihuahua.

La Ventanilla de Salud acudirá también para informar sobre las oportunidades de vacunación contra COVID-19 a mexicanas y mexicanos en esa parte de nuestra circunscripción.

Y del 30 de agosto al 3 de septiembre tendremos la XIII Semana de Derechos Laborales. Su mensaje: “Tus derechos nos importan, con o sin pandemia”. Pronto compartiremos su programa.

¡Pasa la voz!

Vamos con todo gracias al apoyo y comprensión de ustedes y al trabajo de nuestro equipo, para mejorar y fortalecer la capacidad de servicio mientras seguimos cuidándonos de la pandemia.

Le invitamos a seguirnos y a comunicarse con su consulado por nuestras redes sociales: somos @ConsulMexKan en Facebook, Twitter, Instagram y YouTube.

August: going the distance

During the month of August, the Mexican consulate offers special activities to continue to meet the high demand for consular services, protect the rights of our population, and promote educational opportunities for those living in Kansas, Missouri, and the western half of Oklahoma.

Thus, on the 14th the Director General of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaime Vázquez-Bracho, will be joining from Kansas City the second monthly Jornada Sabatina (Saturday service hours) in North America, in which 57 consular offices of Mexico in the United States and Canada will be issuing passports and voter registration cards.

Director Vázquez-Bracho will meet with representatives of communities from various regions – Wichita, St. Louis, Springfield, Dodge City, Garden City and the Kansas City metropolitan area, and will visit with people who will come to the consulate to get these Mexican ID documents.

There, he will be able to hear about specific service needs and opportunities for improvement –including giving special attention during the pandemic, and will also present progress updates such as the forthcoming issuance of the electronic passport –one of the safest in the world.

Also from Kansas City we will participate, from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th, in the fourth Binational Education Week, under the motto “With Education We All Advance”, whose activities and opportunities we will divulge in “Voces Consulares” next week.

On Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th, the Mobile Consulate will visit Guymon, OK, to issue passports and consular IDs to those who cannot otherwise travel more than six hours by road to the consulate. This essential service allows us to serve Mexican nationals who live within the Kansas City consular district, whose territory is almost twice as large as the state of Chihuahua.

The consulate’s Ventanilla de Salud will also be traveling to inform about opportunities for vaccination against COVID-19 to Mexican men and women in that part of our district service area.

And from August 30th to September 3rd we will have the XIII Labor Rights Week. This year’s message: “Your rights matter to us, with or without pandemic.” We will share the program soon.

Spread the word!

We are going the distance thanks to your support and understanding and the work of our team, to improve and strengthen service capacity while we all continue to take care of ourselves during the pandemic.

We invite you to follow us and to communicate with your consulate through our social networks at @ConsulMexKan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.