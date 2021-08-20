La vida de Oropeza moldeada por el amor y el arte

Virginia Oropeza y su familia

By Tere Siqueira

Pocas personas tienen una representación gráfica de las experiencias que han marcado su vida.

Virginia Oropeza es una de ellas.

El mural «Anthology of Argentine», ubicado cerca de Metropolitan Avenue en Kansas City, Kansas, representa tanto el punto de partida de la vida de Oropeza en el área como el comienzo de su propia historia de amor.

“Este mural tiene un significado excepcional para mi esposo y para mí”, dijo. “Fue algo tan simple como conocer a alguien, y sin imaginarlo, esa persona se convertiría en la persona más importante de tu vida. También fue en el mural donde me dio mi anillo de compromiso, y después de casarnos, nos tomamos una foto allí».

Oropeza fue uno de los cuatro artistas que pintaron el mural. Su trabajo en el proyecto está relacionado con un interés en las artes y la artesanía que se remonta a su crianza en México, donde una de sus actividades fue ayudar a las monjas de su pueblo a vender sus trabajos de costura y artesanías.

“Siempre me gustó dibujar, colorear y todo tipo de manualidades, y a los 13 años aprendí a pintar en diferentes técnicas”, compartió.

Oropeza, quien se estableció en Kansas City en 1998, combinó su amor por la artesanía con su amor por sus raíces mexicanas y convirtió esas pasiones en un negocio. Durante más de 20 años, ha estado importando artesanías de varias regiones de México y creando la suya propia.

«Yo hago el maravilloso arte de las flores de papel, que se utilizan para decorar fiestas o cómo adornos en una esquina de su hogar, oficina o lugar de trabajo», mencionó. «Entre otras cosas, también me apasiona la cocina, así que para las fiestas, especialmente en noviembre y diciembre, me dedico aquí en casa a hacer tamales de diferentes sabores para vender».

Con el apoyo de su esposo y sus tres hijas, Oropeza vende sus obras de arte en festivales y otros lugares fuera de su casa. Ella describe esos esfuerzos como una forma de mantener a México en el corazón de ella y de su esposo. Al mismo tiempo simboliza una oportunidad de compartir su hermosa cultura y tradiciones con todos los demás.

“Lo más importante es que nuestra cultura es el tesoro más preciado que dejaremos a nuestras hijas”, dijo Oropeza. “Para nosotras ha sido extraordinario e importante tener la gran oportunidad de compartir 22 años de este gran tesoro folclórico. con todos estos bellos artesanos de nuestro querido México ”.

Como el arte, la religión juega un papel importante en la vida de Oropeza, una vida que ha sido guiada por valores basados ​​en la fe católica mostrada por sus padres. Muchos momentos le han enseñado que el amor misericordioso debe convertirse en el lenguaje universal, compartió.

Dentro de la iglesia, Oropeza ha servido a la comunidad latina a través de múltiples proyectos. Por ello, la mujer motiva a los hispanos a seguir “creyendo que cada uno de nosotros puede alcanzar mucho en este maravilloso país”. Es un país «que nos está permitiendo crecer como buenas personas», dijo.

“Siempre debemos dar lo mejor de nosotros mismos, apoyar y respetarnos unos a otros”, dijo Oropeza. “Necesitamos unir nuestras fuerzas, voces y darnos a conocer y luchar por nuestros derechos”.

Oropeza’s life shaped by love, art

Few people have a graphic representation of the experiences that have marked their lives.

Virginia Oropeza is among the few people who do.

The mural “Anthology of Argentine,” located near Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, represents both the starting point of Oropeza’s life in the area and the beginning of her own love story.

“This mural has an exceptional meaning for my husband and me,” she said. “It was something as simple as meeting someone, and without imagining it, that person would become the most important person in your life. It was also there in the mural where he gave me my engagement ring, and after we were married, we took a picture there.”

Oropeza was among four artists who painted the mural. Her work on the project is in keeping with a longtime interest in arts and crafts that dates to her upbringing in Mexico, where one of her activities was helping the nuns of her town sell their sewing work and handicrafts.

“I always liked drawing, coloring and all kinds of crafts, and at 13 years old, I learned to paint in different techniques,” she said.

Oropeza, who settled in Kansas City in 1998, has combined her love of crafts with her love for her Mexican roots and turned those passions into a business. For more than 20 years, she has been importing arts and crafts from various regions of Mexico and creating her own.

“I … (do) the wonderful art of paper flowers, which are used for decorating parties or as ornaments on a corner of your home, office or workplace,” she said. “Among other things, I’m also passionate about cooking, so for (the) holidays, especially in November and December, I dedicate myself here at home to … (making) tamales of different flavors to sell.”

With the support of her husband and their three daughters, Oropeza sells her artwork at festivals and other places outside her home. She describes those efforts as both a way of always keeping her and her husband’s beloved Mexico in their hearts and an opportunity to share its beautiful culture and traditions with everyone else.

“The most important thing is that our culture is the most precious treasure that we will leave to our daughters,” Oropeza said. “For us, it has been extraordinary and important to have the great opportunity of sharing 22 years of this great folkloric treasure with all these beautiful artisans of our beloved Mexico.”

Like art, religion plays a significant role in Oropeza’s life – a life that has been guided by values based on the Catholic faith displayed by her parents. Many moments have taught her that merciful love should become the universal language, she said.

Within the church, Oropeza has served the Latin community through multiple projects. She urges Hispanics to keep “believing that each one of us can do so much in this wonderful country.” It is a country “that is allowing us to grow as good people,” she said.

“We should always give the best of ourselves and support and respect each other,” Oropeza said. “We need to join our forces, voices and make ourselves known and fight for our rights.”