González espera ayudar a otras mujeres con su historia de posparto

By Chara

Maritza González, residente de Kansas City, Kansas, quiere ayudar a las madres que atraviesan la depresión posparto.

Su razón para querer ayudar es personal: pasó por eso cuando se convirtió en madre.

“Fue desafiante y difícil. Cuando vi a mi bebé, me sentí muy feliz, pero al mismo tiempo me sentía triste ”, dijo González. “Gracias a mi pareja y mi familia, pude superar la situación y sentirme mejor después de unas semanas”.

WebMD define la depresión posparto como “una combinación compleja de cambios físicos, emocionales y de comportamiento que ocurren en algunas mujeres después de dar a luz”. Los síntomas incluyen insomnio, cambios en el apetito, fatiga, cambios de humor, depresión, pensamientos de muerte o suicidio y problemas para tomar decisiones. Le puede pasar a cualquier mujer y puede estar influenciado por variables como las hormonas, la imagen de sí misma, la familia y los antecedentes de depresión y ansiedad. Puede durar días o meses.

Muchos especialistas afirman que lo más importante que debe hacer una mujer cuando se enfrenta a la depresión posparto es buscar ayuda, hacer ejercicio, comer adecuadamente y mantener una buena comunicación con su pareja. Si sus síntomas no mejoran, se recomienda que busque ayuda profesional.

González probablemente estaría de acuerdo.

“Las mujeres que enfrentan depresión posparto no deben sentirse avergonzadas”, dijo. “Es más común de lo que piensan. Yo… las animo a hablar con su pareja, familia y amigos. Comparto esto porque no quiero que … (ellas) sientan que … están solas”.

Gonzalez hopes to help other women with postpartum story

Kansas City, Kansas, resident Maritza Gonzalez wants to help mothers going through postpartum depression.

Her reason for wanting to help is personal: She experienced it when she became a mother.

“It was challenging and hard. When I saw my baby, I felt very happy, but I was feeling sad at the same time,” Gonzalez said. “Thanks to my partner and my family, I was able to overcome the situation and feel better after a few weeks.”

WebMD defines postpartum depression as “a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioral changes that happen in some women after giving birth.” Symptoms include insomnia, appetite changes, fatigue, mood swings, depression, thoughts of death or suicide, and trouble when making decisions. It can happen to any woman and might be influenced by variables such as hormones, self-image, family, and history of depression and anxiety. It can last for days or months.

Many specialists claim that the most important thing a woman should do when dealing with postpartum depression is seeking help, exercising, eating properly and maintaining good communication with her partner. If her symptoms do not improve, it is recommended that she seek professional help.

Gonzalez would probably agree.

“Women who face postpartum depression should not feel ashamed,” she said. “It is more common than you think. I … encourage them to talk to their partner, family and friends. I’m sharing this because I don’t want … (them) to feel that … (they) are alone.”