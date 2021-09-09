Se mantiene el legado de icónico restaurante mexicano

The legacy of the iconic Mexican restaurant is preserved

By Tere Siqueira

With Fiesta Hispana scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 11-12) and National Hispanic Heritage Month coming up, the spotlight is turning to those people and institutions that have uplifted the Hispanic community.

One institution worth honoring to many Kansas City area Hispanics is Manny’s Restaurant, along with its founder, the late Manny Lopez, who died in 2016.

Manny’s has been a part of the Kansas City area’s restaurant scene for more than 40 years. David Lopez, Manny’s son, is helping to keep the institution going by serving as general manager. It is a position he has held for about 10 years.

Kindness and consistency have been key to the restaurant’s success, David Lopez said.

“We truly believe in service (and) in the understanding that people choose to walk through our doors because we care about them and always make them feel right at home,” he said. “The Manny’s pork burrito you ate when you came with your family 20 years ago will taste exactly the same today when you bring your family. Our chips, salsa, rice, tamales and tacos will all be just as delicious as you remembered and will always be the same.”

But in the trying times the restaurant industry has experienced since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, David Lopez and his staff have had to adjust the way they reach customers to keep the restaurant going, he acknowledged.

“During these crazy times, growth is tough to attain and expect,” he said. “As a business, we have the great fortune of being able to operate daily, care for our customers and employees, and keep moving forward. The growth in carryout has certainly helped maintain our current business by filling in for the loss in events.”

The restaurant community is working vigorously to keep customers safe, David Lopez said. For those who are uncomfortable dining inside, he advises getting carryout or buying a gift card.

On another COVID-related note, the restaurateur advises members of the Hispanic community to consider getting their COVID vaccination shots.

“Please do all you can to find factual information and help those in need who may not have access to or the ability to get the vaccine on their own,” he said. “Our Hispanic community is built upon love, family, faith and community, and now more than ever, we need to show our city and the nation that we will move forward together in unity and purpose for not only our fellow Hispanics but for our fellow citizens.”

David Lopez believes that Hispanic culture and tradition are pillars of this country. He is proud to be a small piece of that shared legacy, he said.

The general manager has displayed his pride in being part of that legacy by giving back to the community as a board member for the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association and Visit KC. His involvement was motivated by his father, he said.

“My father Manny felt it was our civic duty to be involved with our industry, city and community,” he said.

David Lopez was nominated by then-Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James, to serve on the Visit KC board and “represent the restaurant industry,” he said. He “graciously accepted his nomination,” he said.

“Visit KC is a vital part of the growth and well-being for Kansas City and represents our diverse community nationally and globally,” David Lopez said.

Con la Fiesta Hispana programada para el sábado y el domingo (11 y 12 de septiembre) y el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana a la vuelta de la esquina, la atención se centra en aquellas personas e instituciones que han elevado a la comunidad hispana.

Una institución que vale la pena honrar para muchos hispanos del área de Kansas City es el restaurante Manny’s, junto con su fundador, el difunto Manny López, que murió en 2016.

Manny’s ha formado parte de la escena de los restaurantes del área de Kansas City durante más de 40 años. David López, el hijo de Manny, está ayudando a mantener la institución en marcha al servir como gerente general. Es un puesto que ocupa desde hace unos 10 años.

David López dijo que la amabilidad y la constancia han sido la clave del éxito del restaurante.

“Realmente creemos en el servicio y actuamos con convicción de que la gente elige atravesar nuestras puertas porque nos preocupamos por ellos y siempre les hacemos sentir como en casa”, dijo. “El burrito de cerdo de Manny’s que comiste cuando viniste hace 20 años sabrá exactamente igual hoy cuando traigas a tu familia. Nuestras papas fritas, la salsa, el arroz, los tamales y los tacos serán tan deliciosos como los recordabas.”

Pero en los tiempos difíciles que ha vivido la industria restaurantera desde el estallido de la pandemia del COVID. David López y su personal han tenido que ajustar la forma de llegar a los clientes para mantener el negocio de comida en funcionamiento.

“En estos tiempos locos, el crecimiento es difícil de alcanzar y esperar”, dijo. “Como negocio, tenemos la gran suerte de poder operar diariamente, cuidar a nuestros clientes y empleados, y seguir avanzando. El incremento de la comida a domicilio ha ayudado sin duda a mantener nuestro negocio actual, supliendo la pérdida de eventos.»

David López dijo que comunidad de restaurantes está trabajando enérgicamente para mantener la seguridad de los clientes. Para aquellos que se sientan incómodos cenando dentro, aconseja pedir comida para llevar o comprar una tarjeta de regalo.

En otra nota relacionada con el COVID, el gastrónomo aconseja a los miembros de la comunidad hispana que consideren la posibilidad de vacunarse contra el COVID.

“Por favor, hagan todo lo que puedan para encontrar información objetiva y ayudar a los necesitados que pueden no tener acceso o la capacidad de obtener la vacuna por su cuenta”, dijo. “Nuestra comunidad hispana está construida sobre el amor, la familia, la fe y la comunidad, y ahora más que nunca, necesitamos mostrar a nuestra ciudad y a la nación que avanzaremos juntos en unidad y propósito. No sólo para nuestros compañeros hispanos sino para nuestros conciudadanos.”

David López cree que la cultura y la tradición hispanas son los pilares de este país. Dijo estar orgulloso de ser una pequeña pieza de ese legado compartido.

El director general ha mostrado su orgullo por formar parte de ese legado devolviendo a la comunidad como miembro de la junta de Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association y Visit KC. Una participación motivada por su padre.

“Mi padre, Manny, creía que era nuestro deber cívico participar en nuestra industria, ciudad y comunidad”, dijo.

David López fue propuesto por el entonces alcalde de Kansas City, Missouri, Sly James, para formar parte de la junta de Visit KC y “representar al sector de los restaurantes”. El menciono haber aceptado con gusto su nombramiento.

“Visit KC es una parte vital del crecimiento y el bienestar de Kansas City y representa a nuestra diversa comunidad a nivel nacional y mundial”, dijo David López.