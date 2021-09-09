Llega Dos Mundos Radio a KC

Reyes Media Group launches Dos Mundos radio station

By Roberta Pardo

Dos Mundos has a sister radio station.

Officially launched on Aug. 2, Dos Mundos Radio KCZZ 1480 AM was created to help the weekly newspaper with its mission of serving the Hispanic community in the Kansas City area.

“We thought of the mission and vision of Dos Mundos newspaper and we wanted something similar in reaching our listenership,” said Diana Reyes Raymer, Reyes Media Group general manager.

The goal is to connect the community while also providing entertainment, knowledge and empowerment, Reyes Raymer said.

Programming includes “El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo” (“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”) — the nation’s top-rated Spanish radio show — in the morning and local programming in the afternoon. It also includes a syndicated show from Dr. Cesar Lozano.

Reyes Raymer said the idea is to keep growing the station with more local speakers.

“Eventually, when the pandemic calms down, we would love to have more guests (come) to our station to speak about local events (and) programs for our community (and) to spread the word of opportunities for families, business owners and our listenership,” she said.

Although still in its early stages, Reyes Raymer said the station has had some callers say they like the sound of the station and complimenting the music and programming. The station plans to add more shows and programs as the year continues, she said.

Dos Mundos tiene una estación de radio hermana.

Lanzada oficialmente el 2 de agosto, Dos Mundos Radio KCZZ 1480 AM fue creada para ayudar al periódico semanal con su misión de servir a la comunidad hispana en el área de Kansas City.

“Pensamos en la misión y visión del periódico Dos Mundos y queríamos algo similar para llegar a nuestra audiencia”, dijo Diana Reyes Raymer, gerente general de Reyes Media Group.

El objetivo es conectar a la comunidad y al mismo tiempo brindar entretenimiento, conocimiento y empoderamiento, dijo.

La programación incluye “El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo”, el programa de radio en español de mayor audiencia en el país, por la mañana y programación local por la tarde. También incluye un espectáculo sindicado del Dr. César Lozano.

Reyes Raymer dijo que la idea es seguir haciendo crecer la estación con más hablantes locales.

“Con el tiempo, cuando la pandemia se calme, nos encantaría que más invitados (vinieran) a nuestra estación para hablar sobre eventos locales (y) programas para nuestra comunidad (y) para difundir oportunidades para familias, dueños de negocios y nuestros audiencia”, dijo.

Aunque todavía está en sus primeras etapas, Reyes Raymer dijo que algunas personas que llaman a la estación dicen que les gusta el sonido de la estación, incluida la música y la programación. La estación planea agregar más programas y programas a medida que avanza el año, dijo.