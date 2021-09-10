Holidays at a glance: National Hispanic Heritage Month

Many Kansas City area residents know that National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) honors those Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. But here are some other facts they might not know about the month-long celebration:

*First celebrations: According to the Hispanic Heritage Month website, the first observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, then expanded in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan to cover Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

*Official holiday: The celebration became law on Sept. 17, 1968, with the passage of Public Law 90-48. Under the law, presidents are required to issue annual proclamations declaring Sept. 15 and 16 as the start of the celebration. Since then, every sitting U.S. president has made National Hispanic Heritage Month proclamations.

*Ways of celebrating: There are plenty of celebrations staged each year by the Hispanic community. Typically, they include traditional food, music and dances. During the month, activities also are held to recognize the Hispanic community’s contributions to the United States.

*Timing relevance: The dates of the observance coincide with the Independence Day celebrations of multiple Latin American nations. As the Hispanic Heritage Month website and other sources state, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all declared their independence from Spain on Sept. 15.

*Definition of Hispanic heritage: Many people assume that Hispanic and Latino mean the same thing. Hispanics are people who come from or have ancestors from Spanish-speaking countries. Latino refers to someone who comes from Latin America or has ancestors from any Latin American country. A person can be Hispanic and Latino, but not all Latinos are Hispanic.

Muchos residentes del área de Kansas City saben que el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana (del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre) honra a los estadounidenses cuyos antepasados vinieron de España, México, el Caribe y América Central y del Sur. Pero aquí hay algunos otros datos que tal vez no conozcas sobre la celebración de un mes de duración:

*Primeras celebraciones: Según el sitio web del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la primera observación comenzó en 1968 como la Semana de la Herencia Hispana bajo el presidente Lyndon Johnson, y luego se amplió en 1988 bajo el presidente Ronald Reagan para abarcar del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre.

*Fiesta oficial: La celebración fue considerada oficial el 17 de septiembre de 1968, con la aprobación de la Ley Pública 90-48. En virtud de esta ley, los presidentes deben emitir proclamaciones anuales declarando el 15 y el 16 de septiembre como inicio de la celebración. Desde entonces, todos los presidentes de Estados Unidos han proclamado el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana.

*Formas de celebrar: La comunidad hispana organiza cada año numerosas celebraciones. Las cuales suelen incluir comida, música y bailes tradicionales. Durante el mes, también se realizan actividades para reconocer las contribuciones de la comunidad hispana a los Estados Unidos.

*Importancia de la fecha: Las fechas de la celebración coinciden con el Día de la Independencia de varios países latinoamericanos. Tal y como indica la página web del Mes de la Herencia Hispana y otras fuentes, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras y Nicaragua declararon su independencia de España el 15 de septiembre.

*Definición de herencia hispana: Mucha gente asume que hispano y latino significan lo mismo. Los hispanos son personas que provienen o tienen antepasados de países de habla hispana. Latino se refiere a alguien que viene de América Latina o tiene ancestros de cualquier país latinoamericano. Una persona puede ser hispana y latina, pero no todos los latinos son hispanos.